A Designer's Vision Unveiled From Texas To Switzerland To Oz In Wamego, Kansas

Earnest House of Diaz

Losses a piece to be featured at SwissArtExpo

Earnest posed in front of King's Cape exhibition.

TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Texas-based fashion designer , artist, author, composer, screenwriter, and seven-time honorary doctorate recipient Earnest Diaz, founder of Earnest House of Diaz, is thrilled to announce a series of prestigious international and national showcases for his award-winning art and distinctive handcrafted work. The multifaceted tour will feature acclaimed pieces from his celebrated table book, Thankful, at venues including SwissArtExpo Zurich; Grenada Art Bar in Grenada; St. George; and Oz Museums and OZtoberfest in Wamego, Kansas.Commencing his international exhibitions, three select pieces from Earnest's critically acclaimed table book, Thankful, will be prominently displayed at the prestigious SwissArtExpo in Zurich, Switzerland, from August 20 to 24, 2025. This highly anticipated appearance marks a significant step in bringing his unique artistic perspective to a global audience.Following his European debut, Earnest's work is scheduled to be presented in St, with further details to be announced.State side, art enthusiasts will have an exclusive opportunity to engage with Earnest's creation during a special public presentation of his handcrafted Cowardly Lion's King of the Forest Cape. This remarkable piece, donated to the Oz Museum which took Earnest 622 hours of hand-sewing and an additional week of meticulous detailing. During OZtoberfest in Wamego, Kansas, on October 4th, 2025 this event promises an intimate look at the breadth of Earnest's artistic endeavors, spanning from fine art to fashion design, within this beloved community celebration."It's an honor to share my work on a global scale. Each piece from Thankful carries a message of gratitude and beauty, and I'm excited for it to resonate with new audiences in Switzerland, Grenada, and beyond. Acceptance of the King's Cape at the Oz Museum is the greatest honor I could have imagined. Having a piece of my work cherished for generations to come is an unsurpassed accolade.Earnest's work challenges conventional boundaries by seamlessly blending various creative disciplines to produce pieces that are both visually stunning and deeply thought-provoking. His upcoming showcases promise to be a testament to his versatility and innovative spirit.About Earnest House of Diaz: Founded by Earnest, Earnest House of Diaz is a Texas-based creative enterprise specializing in unique fashion design, award-winning literary works, musical compositions, and screenplay. Known for its distinct aesthetic and multidisciplinary approach, the house embodies a commitment to artistic innovation and storytelling across various mediums.### END###

