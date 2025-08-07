Congress Has A History Of Misleading Public And Gaining Power Through Fake Votes: BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya
Speaking to IANS, Acharya said,“The Congress has a long history of misleading the public and manipulating elections through fraudulent voting. But that strategy no longer works. People are more aware now.”
He alleged that Congress resorts to conspiracy-driven politics and blames the electoral process whenever it faces defeat.“Wherever they lose, they question the voting process or the machines. Rahul Gandhi and his party have no trust in the people of India - instead, they try to spread distrust among them.”
Calling Congress a“Mummy-Beta-Jija party,” Acharya described it as a dynastic political outfit that has now been exposed in front of an increasingly discerning electorate.
“After every loss, they blame EVMs or question the authenticity of the voter list. They themselves don't seem to know what they want. They're aware of the public mood, yet they continue to make misleading statements,” he said.
The BJP legislator accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to mislead the nation's citizens and said such rhetoric no longer holds ground.
“India is progressing and moving forward. The days of gaining power through manipulation and fake votes are over. The public is wise enough to see through these ploys,” he added.
Highlighting the BJP's commitment to transparency and fair governance, Acharya asserted that the public now places its trust in strong leadership and development-focused policies.
“The people have made their choice - they support stability and progress, not baseless allegations and political theatrics,” he concluded.
