5WPR Named Agency Of Record For Acme Smoked Fish

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is proud to announce it has been named the agency of record for Acme Smoked Fish , the Brooklyn-based leader in premium smoked seafood.

Through this partnership, 5WPR will drive an integrated communications strategy aimed at growing brand awareness, elevating Acme's culinary and cultural relevance, and deepening emotional connection with consumers. The program will include strategic communications planning, robust media relations, influencer engagement and creative storytelling that align with the brand's mission and values.

"We're thrilled to be working with Acme Smoked Fish, a brand with deep roots, iconic products, and an unwavering commitment to quality," said Leigh Ann Ambrosi, Managing Partner and EVP, CPG & Lifestyle at 5WPR. "Our team is excited to spotlight Acme's leadership in smoked seafood while also helping tell the next chapter of its story through strategic earned media, influencer work, and high-impact activations."

Acme Smoked Fish is a fourth-generation, family-owned company with over a century of expertise in crafting traditional smoked seafood, including lox, smoked salmon, whitefish salad, and more. With its dedication to sustainability, innovation, and authentic food experiences, Acme has become a beloved staple on bagels, brunch tables, and restaurant menus nationwide.

5WPR will lead efforts from its New York headquarters, rolling out bi-annual creative product mailers, press and influencer campaigns, and timely media activations designed to drive earned attention across consumer, trade, and culinary outlets. The scope of work also includes award submissions and paid and organic influencer strategies that underscore Acme's relevance in today's food culture.

Measurement and reporting will be guided by robust analytics to evaluate campaign impact and inform ongoing strategy, helping Acme maintain its strong reputation while expanding brand awareness and deepening consumer engagement nationwide.

About Acme Smoked Fish Corporation

Acme Smoked Fish is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated smoked fish company based in Brooklyn since 1906, dedicated to bringing people together through great food experiences. Tradition and innovation meet at Acme, where their smoked fish experts are on a mission to smoke and cure the highest quality seafood with a commitment to top food safety standards. Acme is also dedicated to sustainability and education through the Acme Smoked Fish Foundation, which supports groundbreaking climate projects across the industry and provides educational grants in local communities. In addition to its Brooklyn headquarters, Acme smokes fish in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Chile, and Denmark. Its growing product line can be found in supermarkets, specialty stores, bagel shops, and restaurants nationwide. Learn more at acmesmokedfish and follow @acmesmokedfish.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology , Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers .

