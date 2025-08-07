Nathan Carmon Named Chief Operating Officer Of Robots & Pencils

Carmon's mandate isn't just about growing fast-it's about growing right. That means investing in people, refining delivery systems, and ensuring every client engagement is marked by clarity, care, and measurable impact. His arrival marks another major milestone in Robots & Pencils' evolution from mobile pioneer to AI-first consultancy.

For more than 20 years, Carmon and Pagon have built, scaled, and sold consulting businesses together-from growing Brulant from a 25-person startup into a 500-person powerhouse, to doubling Rosetta's scale post-acquisition. As an Operating Partner at Next Sparc, Carmon has spent the last decade turning strategy into results across a portfolio of high-growth ventures. Now, he brings that same transformation expertise to Robots & Pencils.

"Nathan is the rare kind of operator who makes complex things simple and ambitious things achievable," said Leonard Pagon, CEO of Robots & Pencils and President of Next Sparc. "When we were building Brulant, I could count on Nathan to turn big vision into day-to-day momentum. We scaled fast because he knew how to align teams, deliver value, and move with speed and precision. With Nathan as COO, we're not just ready for what's next-we're built for it."

Carmon joins at a time when every business is under pressure to adopt AI, modernize legacy systems, and compete at digital speed. Robots & Pencils is meeting that moment with a challenger mindset, deploying high-impact, Navy SEAL-style teams that combine elite engineering with intuitive UX design. With global delivery across North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, and partnerships with AWS, Salesforce, and Databricks, the firm is uniquely positioned to help clients lead in the age of AI.

"I've helped scale consulting firms from the ground up, and I know what great looks like," said Carmon. "Robots & Pencils has it. The talent here is exceptional, the leadership is bold, and the market timing couldn't be better. This team has everything we need to do it again-only bigger, faster, and smarter."

"With Nathan leading our internal operations, I'm freed up to spend more time where I create the most value-engaging directly with clients, exploring strategic opportunities, and helping shape the future of Robots & Pencils to meet market demand," said Pagon. "That's the power of having a leader you trust."

Carmon holds a BS in Computer Science and an MBA from the University of Michigan. When he's not accelerating digital transformations, he enjoys wake surfing, biking, model rocketry, and spending time with his daughter and four grandchildren.

About Robots & Pencils

Robots & Pencils is a global digital innovation firm helping organizations modernize applications and unlock the full potential of AI, cloud-native technologies. With delivery centers in Canada, the U.S., Eastern Europe, and Latin America, and deep partnerships with AWS, Salesforce, Databricks, and others, the company offers a unique combination of UX excellence and elite engineering talent. Since 2009, Robots & Pencils has delivered forward-thinking solutions across Financial Services, Health Tech, Education, Consumer, Energy, and Technology sectors, earning a reputation as a nimble, high-value alternative to traditional global systems integrators. Visit us at robotsandpencils .