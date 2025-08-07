Wing Zone Hot Chicken And Wings To Debut First Location In Reno

Award-winning, Cooked-to-Order, Nashville Chicken Franchise to Open on August 19

RENO, Nev., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings (Wing Zone), known for its hot and juicy chicken wings and bold, flavor-packed sauces, is bringing the heat to Reno with the opening of its first location on August 19 . Located at 705 N Virginia St, Suite 120 , Wing Zone will introduce its distinctive sauces and spices to Reno locals and visitors alike, offering a unique dining experience at a next-generation, quick-service restaurant.

To celebrate its debut in Reno, Wing Zone will host a grand opening event on Tuesday, August 19 where they will offer free samples throughout the day, plus special deals including six free wings with any $20 purchase and free fries with any $10 purchase on opening day.

Meet the Local Owners:

The Reno Wing Zone is proudly owned by brothers Raj and Namit Rai, whose family-led venture brings heart, heritage, and hospitality to the community. Before becoming a successful restaurateur, Raj worked quietly and diligently to support his family and build a foundation for the future. His life changed profoundly when his Guruji and mentor, Swami Yash Paul, came to Reno and blessed him with Lord Ram's guidance. With faith and support – including a personal investment from Swami Yash Paul – Raj opened his first restaurant in 2018.

Since then, Raj has grown to oversee 44 restaurants in and around Reno, with a vision to expand to 100 units. Raj and his wife Rajni began their journey in quick-service restaurants together, and Namit and his wife Shivani later joined, making Wing Zone a true family enterprise rooted in faith, perseverance, and community.

"Reno has been missing a great spot for flavorful, made-to-order chicken wings, and we're excited to fill that gap," said Raj. "For our family, every restaurant is more than a business. It's a welcoming place for the community, a reflection of divine blessings, and a humble way to give back to those who support us."

Wing Zone entrées are served in four heat levels – plain, mild, medium, and hot, and feature a variety of sweet, savory, award-winning sauces that pair perfectly with the original and hand-breaded boneless wings.

Marinated for a minimum of 12 hours, then cooked to order, Wing Zone's Hot Chicken & Wings are served perfectly hot and juicy, whether enjoyed in-store or to-go. Wing Zone prioritizes flavors that deliver, with dry rub flavors that include: Garlic Parm, Nashville Hot, Salt and Vinegar, and Lemon Pepper Tajin. And sauce flavors including: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Korean BBQ, Thai Chili, Zone Sauce, and Louisiana Lemon Pepper, Wing Zone's hottest sauce.

Guests ready for hot chicken and wings can visit the new Wing Zone restaurant at 705 N Virginia St, Suite 120, or order online at for convenient in-store pick-up.

About Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 35 locations in North America and its 60 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit . Like Wing Zone on Facebook , follow us on Twitter or Instagram . Franchise opportunities are available; visit wingzonefranchise for more information.

