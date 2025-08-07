MGK ANNOUNCES THE FIRST-EVER MONSTER ENERGY MGK DAY CELEBRITY SHOOTOUT POWERED BY WEBULL

Celebrity Game will be followed by MGK Performance August 10th, 2025 at Mall C, Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGK Day just added another exciting event with the announcement of the first-ever Monster Energy Celebrity Shootout powered by Webull - a fun and competitive basketball game bringing together an eclectic mix of stars from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment for an unforgettable streetball showdown.

This high-energy celebrity game tips off at 5 PM ET on August 10th at Mall C in Downtown Cleveland, setting the stage for a game packed with adrenaline, swagger, and entertainment.

The action will roll right into a performance by MGK lighting up the city with music and celebration.

Team Monster Energy will face off against Team Webull in a halfcourt streetball-style game. The game will be MC'd by Ahmaad Crump, the Cleveland Cavaliers' in-arena host; and feature surprise celebrity guest commentators mic'd up with some in-game celebs. DJ Paul from Three 6 Mafia will bring the music and elevate the vibes.

Some celebrities in the game include, with more to be announced:



MGK



Joe Haden (Three-time NFL Pro Bowl Winner and Inaugural Browns NFL Sportsmanship Award Recipient)



Crissa Jackson (Social Media Superstar)



Vernon Davis (Former NFL Star & Super Bowl Champion)



The Professor (Streetball Legend)



Stipe Miocic (Former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion)



Gianni Paolo (Actor/Entertainer from The Power Universe)



Whit3 Iverson (Professional Streetballer)



Michael Blackson (Actor & Comedian)



Louie Vito (Two-time Olympian & Six-time X Games Medalist Snowboarder)



Angelo Dawkins (WWE Superstar & One half of The Street Profits)

Jenna Bandy (Sports Illustrated's #1 Female Sports Content Creator)

Additionally, MGK Day festivities will include a vibrant Street Festival showcasing an array of local food trucks, vendors, live music, beer gardens, and immersive MGK-themed installations, all capturing the energy and spirit of its hometown icon.

For more information about MGK Day and the Monster Energy Celebrity Shootout, please visit

ABOUT MGK DAY:

MGK Day is a vibrant and energetic annual charity event dedicated to celebrating the artistic contributions and philanthropic spirit of Machine Gun Kelly. This Cleveland, Ohio city-sanctioned celebration honors Machine Gun Kelly and his roots. The weekend draws thousands of fans, national media attention, and a stacked roster of artists, athletes, and celebrity guests. The festivities have become a cultural moment in Cleveland that gathers the city for a star-studded weekend of community events that include music, art, and philanthropy all while uniting fans and locals. MGK Day aims to raise awareness and support for various charitable causes and brings the community together for music, food, and fun. In partnership with the Lost Poets Society and various other non-profits, MGK Day empowers underserved families and youth through arts and wellness, showcasing the transformative power of creativity and compassion. This year's celebration is even more special, coinciding with MGK's lost americana album release weekend.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at .

ABOUT WEBULL:

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors 24/7 access to financial markets around the world. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, cryptocurrencies and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform. The Webull trading platform can be downloaded through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information on Webull and its offerings, visit .

