Oleochemicals Market Size Worth USD 52.88 Bn By 2034
|Report Attributes
|Key Statistics
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 26.01 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 27.89 Billion
|Market Size in 2030
|USD 39.90 billion
|Market Size in 2032
|USD 46.26 billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 52.88 Billion
|Growth Rate (2025 to 2034)
|CAGR of 7.35%
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|Products, Application, Form, Feedstock, and Regions
|Region Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Oleochemicals Market Key Regional Analysis
How Big is the Asia Pacific Oleochemicals Market?
The Asia Pacific specialty oleochemicals market size was valued at USD 33.39 billion in 2024, accounted for USD 36.26 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach around USD 76.19 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2024 and 2034.
How Asia Pacific Dominated the Oleochemicals Market in 2024?
Asia Pacific dominated the oleochemicals market in 2024 owing to the increased demand for sustainable and bio-based products. Niti Ayog, India participated in the global value chain by studying the chemical industries. It believes in the global value chain as the most potent driver of employment generation, enhanced productivity, and rising living standards. In October 2024, the Union Cabinet announced the approval of the national mission on edible oils-oilseeds from 2024-25 to 2030-31. These newly approved NMEO oilseeds aim to boost the production of primary oilseed crops, including soybeans, sunflowers, Sesamum, mustard, groundnuts, etc.
In July 2024, Jagat Prakash Nadda, the Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, announced the Indian government's interventions to address challenges faced by chemical industries and support the growth of the chemical and petrochemicals industries. It aligns with India's goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.
In India, the government's National Mission on Edible Oils is boosting oilseed crop production, which indirectly supports domestic oleochemical feedstock supply.
What is the North American Vision for the Chemical Industry?
North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the oleochemicals market during the forecast period due to the expansion of major end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals , personal care & cosmetics, etc. In March 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the vision to make a strong bioeconomy of America through a more resilient biomass supply chain.
The U.S. EPA, under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law & The Inflation Reduction Act, reported about the investments in America for climate adaptation, resilience, labor, workforce, and environmental justice. It also reported on American initiatives towards climate action through a greenhouse gas reduction fund, climate pollution reduction fund, methane emissions reduction program, etc.
In the U.S., growth is further catalyzed by incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act for bio-based and renewable chemical production.
Looking ahead, the oleochemicals market is expected to witness consolidation, innovation in bio-based surfactants, and expanded use in bioplastics and green solvents. Advancements in feedstock processing, AI-enabled R&D, and strategic partnerships will shape the next wave of growth.
Oleochemicals Market Segmentation Analysis:
Product Analysis:
How Specialty Esters Segment Dominated the Oleochemicals Market in 2024?
The specialty esters segment dominated the oleochemicals market in 2024 owing to their excellent properties such as emulsification, lubrication, thermal stability, viscosity control, etc. They also exhibit other exciting properties such as stability, biodegradability, solvency, film formation, etc. These compounds are widely used in diverse applications, including personal care, cosmetics, food industries, pharmaceuticals, coatings, adhesives, etc.
The fatty acid methyl ester segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the oleochemicals market during the forecast period due to the reduced emissions of harmful gases along with the renewable and sustainable nature of these biofuels . The use of different renewable sources like recycled cooking oil, vegetable oil, animal fats, and waste biomass to produce fatty acid methyl esters reduces dependency on fossil fuels . These approaches make these biofuels biodegradable and non-toxic by minimizing their impact on the environment.
Application Analysis:
What made Industrial the Dominant Segment in the Oleochemicals Market in 2024?
The industrial segment dominated the oleochemicals market in 2024 owing to the potential of oleochemicals as renewable and biodegradable resources, having reduced environmental impact. They exhibit diverse industrial applications due to their multifunctional properties, such as lubricants, surfactants, emulsifiers, etc.
The personal care & cosmetics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the oleochemicals market during the forecast period due to the natural origin and sustainability of renewable resources derived from palm oil, soybean, and coconut. Oleochemicals act as emulsifiers in formulating lotions, stable creams, and makeup products.
Form Analysis:
How did the Liquid Segment Dominate the Oleochemicals Market in 2024?
The liquid segment dominated the oleochemicals market in 2024 owing to the easy handling, processing, versatility, and improved ingredient dispersion properties of oleochemical compounds. They exhibit excellent physical properties, enhanced product performance, and eco-friendliness.
The solid segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the oleochemicals market during the forecast period due to the numerous applications of solid oleochemicals in candle making, rubber, plastics, paints, coatings, and personal care. They deliver a reduced carbon footprint and lower toxicity.
Feedstock Analysis:
How Palm Segment Dominated the Oleochemicals Market in 2024?
The palm segment dominated the oleochemicals market in 2024 owing to the versatile applications of palm-based oleochemicals in making soaps, detergents, food additives, industrial lubricants, and many other products. Palm oil delivers high efficiency and productivity, which reduces production costs.
The soy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the oleochemicals market during the forecast period due to the extensive support in agricultural sustainability and rural development. The use of soy-based products as alternatives to petrochemicals reduces dependency on non-renewable fossil fuel resources.
➢ Specialty Oleochemicals Market : Explore how green chemistry is transforming specialty oleochemicals across personal care and industrial applications
➢ Fats and Oils Market : See how health-conscious trends and plant-based diets are reshaping global fats and oils demand
➢ Caproic Acid Market : Discover the emerging industrial uses of caproic acid in food preservation, flavors, and animal feed
➢ Specialty Chemicals Market : Track innovation-driven growth in specialty chemicals across agriculture, electronics, and construction
➢ Bio-lubricants Market : Analyze how sustainability and performance are driving adoption of eco-friendly bio-lubricants
➢ Glycerol Market : Understand how pharma, food, and personal care sectors are fueling global glycerol consumption
➢ Bioherbicides Market : Gain insight into the rising demand for bioherbicides amid the global shift toward sustainable agriculture
Oleochemicals Market Top Companies
- Wilmar International Ltd. BASF SE Emery Oleochemicals Group Cargill, Incorporated Evonik Industries AG Kao Corporation IOI Group Berhad Godrej Industries Ecogreen Oleochemicals Kao Corporation Corbion N.V. Procter & Gamble (P&G Chemicals)
What is Going Around the Globe?
- In January 2024, Wilmar International in Singapore announced the construction and establishment of a $100mn plant in Uzbekistan for the production of vegetable oils, flour products, and high-protein feeds. (Source: )
In March 2025, BASF SE reported sales of approximately €11 billion through research and innovations in novel products launched in the past five years. (Source: )
Oleochemicals Market Segments Covered in the Report
By Products
- Specialty Esters Glycerol Esters lkoxylates Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Fatty Amines Others
By Application
- Personal Care & Cosmetics Consumer Goods Food & Beverages Textiles Paints & Inks Industrial Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Polymer & Plastic Additives Others
By Form
- Liquid Solid Flakes Pellets Beads Others
By Feedstock
- Palm Soy Rapeseed Sunflower Tallow Palm Kernel Coconut Others
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico
Asia Pacific
- China Singapore Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
