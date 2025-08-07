TAB Bank Delivers $3.5 Million Working Capital Facility To Major North American Transportation Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank has extended a $3.5 million ledgered working capital facility to one of North America's largest transportation service providers, a Canadian-based company with a vast network of less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload (FTL) and cross-dock operations spanning Western Canada to Central California.

The logistics company sought a new banking partner after its previous financing company decided to reduce its portfolio in the transportation sector. With limited time to secure a replacement, the company turned to TAB Bank for its industry expertise, bank-rate pricing model and cross-border capabilities.

“Selecting the right financial partner means choosing one that truly understands the ins and outs of your business,” said Ryan Gabriel, Vice President of Business Development at TAB Bank.“TAB Bank has nearly three decades of experience supporting the logistics and transportation sector, making us well-positioned to step in quickly and deliver tailored solutions that build value for logistics companies and their customers.”

TAB Bank specializes in customized financial services for small and mid-sized businesses, with particular strength in asset-based lending, equipment financing and working capital solutions. The bank's approach enables companies to access the capital they need to overcome challenges and accelerate their growth.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit .

