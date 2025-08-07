Acrylonitrile Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 6.8% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Acrylonitrile Market?

The steady increase in the size of the acrylonitrile market in recent years has been notable. The market, which is projected to escalate from a size of $14.49 billion in 2024 to $14.97 billion in 2025, boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Factors contributing to this historic period of growth include a surge in demand from the automotive industry, an upswing in the petrochemical industry, heightened environmental consciousness, an emphasis on research and development investments, and infrastructure enhancements.

Predicted robust growth is anticipated in the acrylonitrile market over the upcoming years, with projections estimating a rise to $19.49 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to this growth over the next period of the forecast include initiatives geared toward a circular economy, digitalization of the market, global trade fluctuations, burgeoning demand for consumer appliances, and an increase in the need for plastics. Upcoming trends projected for this period include the use of bio-based acrylonitrile, environmentally conscious production methods, advancements in technology, the innovative use of blended materials, and improvements in energy efficiency.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Acrylonitrile Market?

The acrylonitrile market is predicted to grow due to the expansion within the textile and apparel sectors. These sectors are broadly categorized into two significant parts: converting raw materials into textiles and fabrics, and transforming these fabrics into clothes and other accessories. The growing demand for acrylic fibers is a result of the growth within these sectors, which in turn is increasing the demand for acrylonitrile. In April 2022, as per a report from the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), a governmental export promotion entity in India, handcrafted exports from the country reached $2.13 billion during the period between April 2021 and September 2021. This large-scale growth, evaluated at 60.34% YoY, is attributed to higher participation from industry stakeholders in international markets for handicraft items. Furthermore, by 2030, India's cotton output is projected to hit 7.2 million tons, corresponding to 43 million bales weighing 170 kg each, ignited by increased consumer demand. Therefore, the upward trend in the textile and apparel sectors influences the growth trajectory of the acrylonitrile market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Acrylonitrile Market?

Major players in the Acrylonitrile include:

. INEOS Group Limited

. Asahi Kasei Corporation

. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

. Chemelot Campus

. Lukoil

. Lenntech B.V.

. Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

. Ascend Performance Materials LLC

. Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

. Repsol S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Acrylonitrile Industry?

In their pursuit of product innovation, prominent entities in the acrylonitrile market, such as INEOS Nitriles, are focusing on delivering products like Invireo TM that are reliable and beneficial to their customers. InvireoTM is an essentially green version of acrylonitrile that has substantially reduced the carbon footprint compared to traditional fossil acrylonitrile. Invireo TM, a product under the bio-attributed line for acrylonitrile, was launched in June 2023 by UK's petrochemical manufacturer INEOS Nitriles. It is developed from sustainable feedstock's and can cut down the carbon footprint of the finished product by over 90%.

What Segments Are Covered In The Acrylonitrile Market Report?

The acrylonitrilemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Application: Acrylic Fiber, Adiponitrile, Styrene Acrylonitrile, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylamide, Carbon Fiber, Nitrile Rubber, Other Applications

2) By End User: Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Packaging, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Acrylic Fiber: Textiles, Industrial Uses

2) By Adiponitrile: Nylon Production, Polymer Intermediates

3) By Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN): Packaging, Consumer Goods

4) By Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS): Automotive Components, Electronics, Consumer Goods

5) By Acrylamide: Water Treatment Chemicals, Soil Stabilizers, Other Industrial Applications

6) By Carbon Fiber: Aerospace and Aviation, Automotive, Sports Equipment

7) By Nitrile Rubber: Automotive Seals and Hoses, Disposable Gloves, Gaskets and O-Rings

8) By Other Applications: Adhesives, Coatings, Specialty Chemicals

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Acrylonitrile Market?

In 2024, the acrylonitrile market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, followed closely by North America. The market report covers several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

