Automotive Pumps Market To Reach $28.71 Billion By 2029 With 5.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Automotive Pumps Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Automotive Pumps Market Size And Growth?

The size of the automotive pumps market has been steadily expanding over the past few years. The market, which is projected to inflate from $22.2 billion in 2024 to $23.08 billion in 2025, will exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The substantial growth previously witnessed can be credited to heightened demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and reduction in emissions, shifts in consumer preferences and driving routines, governmental regulations, safety standards, and enhancements in production processes.

The market size for automotive pumps is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, reaching $28.72 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Factors contributing to this growth over the forecast period include an increasing demand for electric and hybrid cars, a heightened focus on sustainability and emission reduction, vehicle electrification, a rising emphasis on electric and hybrid powertrains, and an increase in demand for electric and fuel cell vehicles. Key trends for the forecast period encompass the creation of energy-efficient pumps, the use of cutting-edge materials in pump parts, the integration of variable-speed pump technologies, the implementation of electrified cooling and lubrication systems, and downscaling of pumps for weight-reduced and compact designs.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automotive Pumps Market?

The automotive pump market's expansion is predicted to be driven by the escalating trend towards vehicle electrification. Automotive pumps are devices designed to lift, compress, or move fluids throughout the vehicle's functioning system via the mechanical force or electric energy provided by a motor. Heightened fuel costs are prompting commuters to explore more affordable alternatives. Electric vehicles, which generate no emissions and are cost-effective, are rapidly becoming more popular. As an example, in 2022, the rise in electric vehicle sales led to a 60% increase from 2021 in the total number of electric cars on global roads, reaching 26 million. Hence, it is clear that vehicle electrification is an influential factor in the automotive pump market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Pumps Market?

Major players in the Automotive Pumps include:

. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

. Denso Corporation

. Robert Bosch GmbH

. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

. KSPG AG

. Magna International Inc.

. SHW AG

. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

. Continental AG

. Concentric AB

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Automotive Pumps Market?

One primary trend that's gaining traction in the automotive pump market is the increasing utilization of innovative technologies. Advanced tech such as the CVT oil pump offers precise and steady hydraulic pressure. The role of a CVT oil pump in continuously variable transmission systems is to deliver hydraulic pressure to manage the transmission's pulleys and belts, facilitating efficient and seamless gear transitioning. For example, in August 2023, Nidec Power Train Systems, an automobile parts manufacturing company based in Japan, introduced an electric oil pump custom-made for usage in Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVTs). The core specialty of this oil pump remains its incorporation of a highly pressure ranged, efficient vane pump that feeds oil pressure to the CVT system during a vehicle's idling-stop phase, supplementing the engine-driven mechanical oil pump. It embarks on a distinct control system which modifies motor output relying on load conditions, assuring a hydraulic supply range between 0.3 and 4 MPa.

How Is The Automotive Pumps Market Segmented ?

The automotive pumpsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Pump Type: Automotive Fuel Injection Pumps, Automotive Fuel Supply Pumps, Automotive Engine Oil Pumps, Automotive Transmission Oil Pumps, Automotive Coolant Pumps, Automotive Steering Pumps, Automotive Vacuum Pumps, Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps

2) By Electric Vehicle Type: BEV, FCEV, HEV, PHEV

3) By Technology Type: Electric Automotive Pumps, Mechanical Automotive Pumps

Subsegments:

1) By Automotive Fuel Injection Pumps: Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) Pumps, Mechanical Fuel Injection Pumps

2) By Automotive Fuel Supply Pumps: In-tank Fuel Pumps, Inline Fuel Pumps

3) By Automotive Engine Oil Pumps: Gear-Type Oil Pumps, Rotor-Type Oil Pumps, Variable Displacement Oil Pumps

4) By Automotive Transmission Oil Pumps: Automatic Transmission Oil Pumps, Manual Transmission Oil Pumps

5) By Automotive Coolant Pumps: Mechanical Coolant Pumps, Electric Coolant Pumps

6) By Automotive Steering Pumps: Hydraulic Steering Pumps, Electric Power Steering Pumps

7) By Automotive Vacuum Pumps: Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps

8) By Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps: Electric Washer Pumps, Manual Washer Pumps

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automotive Pumps Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the automotive pumps market and is projected to be the region with the fastest growth in the following years. The report on the automotive pumps market spans across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

