Prebiotic Ingredients Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $11.7 Billion By 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market for prebiotic ingredients market has seen swift expansion. The market size is projected to swell from $7.16 billion in 2024 to $7.9 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This progression during the historical period is a result of heightened attention on the health of the gut, escalated digestive health issues, increased recognition of the health advantages of prebiotic ingredients, a surge in the demand for organic and natural items, and a growing need for baby food and infant formula.

In the forthcoming years, the prebiotic ingredients market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated value of $11.7 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This escalation during the forecast period is ascribed to the increasing consumer demands for nutrient-rich food, a rise in the need for sugar substitutes, rapid economic advancement in burgeoning markets, aging populace and digestive health issues, as well as regulatory endorsement and labeling. Noteworthy trends predicted in this period consist of advancements in inulin and oligosaccharides technology, the diverse functions of prebiotic ingredients, personalized nutritional needs, cooperation with probiotics, and demand for clean labels and natural products.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The prebiotic ingredients market growth is projected to be driven by a rising demand for food and drink supplements. These supplements are concentrated sources of nutrients or other substances with nutritional or physiological benefits. Prebiotic ingredients can be consumed either through regular foods or supplement forms such as drinks and food items. For example, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, a government agency, reported in March 2023 that the health and wellness food and beverage sector in Japan recorded retail sales of $56.4 billion in 2022. The report further predicts that the sector will grow to $59.8 billion by 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 1.6%. Besides, the retail sales of the functional food and beverage segment was projected to grow from $19.1 billion in 2022 to $20.3 billion by 2026. Hence, the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market is being fueled by a rising demand for food and drink supplements.

Which Players Dominate The Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 include:

. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

. Cargill Inc.

. Ingredion Inc.

. Royal FrieslandCampina N.V

. Samyang Genex Corporation

. Beneo GmbH

. Beghin Meiji S.A

. Nexira SAS

. Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd

. Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Trend 1:

The development of innovative products is a central trend gaining traction in the prebiotic components market. Firms operating within this market are concentrated on creating fresh, innovative solutions to bolster their market standing. For instance, Gnosis by Lesaffre, an Italian company that manufactures prebiotic components, introduced Lynside Immunity Prebiotic in January 2022. This innovative product uses saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast cell walls to form a unique yeast-based prebiotic that paves the way for fresh prebiotic opportunities with the ability to be metabolized by a specific gut bacterial group and result in the production of certain short-chain fatty acids thanks to its sophisticated carbohydrate content.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The prebiotic ingredientsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Inulin, Fructooligosaccharides (FOSs), Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS), Disaccharides, Monosaccharide, Nucleotide-Activated Saccharides, Soy Oligosaccharides, Other Types

2) By Source: Roots, Grains, Vegetables, Fruits Trunk (or) Stem, Other Sources

3) By Operability: Gut Health, Immunity, Cardiovascular Health, Bone Health, Weight Management

4) By Application: Functional Food and Beverage, Infant Formula and Baby Food, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pet Food

Subsegments:

1) By Inulin: Chicory Root Inulin, Agave Inulin, Other Sources of Inulin

2) By Fructooligosaccharides (FOSs): Short-chain FOS, Long-chain FOS

3) By Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS): Yeast-Derived MOS, Plant-Derived MOS

4) By Disaccharides: Lactulose, Galactooligosaccharides (GOS)

5) By Monosaccharide: Xylose, Arabinose

6) By Nucleotide-Activated Saccharides: Activated Glucose, Activated Galactose

7) By Soy Oligosaccharides: Stachyose, Raffinose

8) By Other Types: Polydextrose, Resistant Starch

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 Market?

In 2024, Europe led the global market for prebiotic ingredients. South America, however, is projected to be the most rapidly growing region by 2025. The geographical sectors encompassed in the study of the prebiotic ingredients market consist of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

