Probiotics Market Projected To Witness A Growth Of US $129.89 Billion By 2029 The Business Research Company

Probiotics Market Growth Forecast : What To Expect By 2025?

The scale of the probiotics industry has witnessed a substantial growth in recent times. Projected figures indicate a rise from $79.57 billion in 2024 to $86.01 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The upward trajectory in the preceding period is a result of increased instances of digestive ailments, a move towards proactive healthcare, a surge in the cosmetics sector, expansion in the pharmaceutical industry, and a growing desire for dietary supplements.

In the coming years, the probiotics market is projected to experience a significant expansion, reaching a net worth of ""$129.9 billion by 2029"" with a 10.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Elements contributing to this growth during the estimated period range from increasing consumer affinity towards natural and functional foods, an upsurge in the elderly population, growth of e-commerce platforms, improved understanding of gut health and digestive system's significance, and growing disposable income. The forecast period is likely to witness trends like personalized probiotics, probiotic drinks, therapies based on microbiomes, sustainable and environmentally-friendly packaging, and genetically modified probiotics.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Probiotics Market?

The probiotics market is poised to expand, driven by a growing customer inclination towards healthy foods and nutrition-rich dietary supplements. The importance of self-care in the current consumer lifestyle has steadily risen, with a heightened focus on overall health and immunity leading to notable changes in dietary habits. There has been a marked upswing in the consumption of vitamins, minerals, immunity-enhancing foods, organic commodities, and various nutritional supplements. Probiotics, offering health benefits for the human digestive system, are typically incorporated in food and beverages as a form of supplement. For example, a survey of 3,192 adults conducted by the US-based Council for Responsible Nutrition, in October 2023, found that 74% of U.S adults were using dietary supplements. Compared to 2022, consumer trust in the quality of sports nutrition supplements has risen 5 percentage points to 66%, while faith in the weight management category has seen a 4 percentage point increase to 56%. Hence, the surging customer interest in healthy eating continues to stimulate probiotics market growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Probiotics Market?

Major players in the Probiotics Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Probi AB

. Nestle SA

. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

. Danone SA

. Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

. BioGaia AB

. Esse Skincare Pty Ltd.

. L'Oreal SA

. Glowbiotics LLC

. TULA Skincare

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Probiotics Market?

Advancements in technology are a primary trend growing in prominence within the probiotics market. Many prominent firms within this sector are striving to create innovative technical solutions that enhance the quality and longevity of probiotic products. To illustrate, in June 2024, MicrobioTx, a gut health startup from India, debuted two groundbreaking products: Personal Probiotics, which serves as India's first prebiotic and probiotic mixture tailored to a person's unique gut profiles, and GutChat, a no-cost chatbot centered around gut health. These new services are a notable leap forward in the personalization of gut health solutions via technology. Given that a projected 1 in 4 urban Indians suffer from gut-related issues due to unhealthy diet, stress, and erratic routines, MicrobioTx has the goal of offering custom solutions via its legally protected, scientifically verified gut microbiome test, which overcomes the issues of standard probiotics.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Probiotics Market Growth

The probiotics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Liquid, Dry

2) By Ingredient: Bacteria, Yeast

3) By Application: Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed

4) By End User: Human, Animal

5) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Pharmacies Or Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Liquid: Beverages, Yogurt, Drops

2) By Dry: Capsules, Tablets, Powders, Sachets

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Probiotics Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the probiotics market as per the Probiotics Global Market Report 2025. The report covers numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

