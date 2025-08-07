Probiotics In Animal Feed Market Projected To Reach $7.88 Billion With 9.3% CAGR By 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Probiotics In Animal Feed Market Through 2025 ?

The market size for probiotics in animal feed has witnessed robust growth in the last few years. Its value is expected to expand from $5.09 billion in 2024 to $5.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This impressive growth during the historical period can be traced back to several factors such as antibiotic reduction in animal farming, an increase in the pet population, rising pressure on feed productivity, and a high demand for a quicker feed conversion rate. Other contributing factors include the efforts toward enhancing animal health, reducing antibiotic use in animal feed, and the rise in disease prevalence.

In the next few years, the probiotics in animal feed market is predicted to experience robust growth, reaching a value of $7.88 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The anticipated growth within the forecast period is due to several factors like the intensification of livestock production, an ongoing shift towards organic and natural farming methods, as well as the increasing demand for animal protein influenced by a growing global population and an increased interest in industrialized livestock production. Drivers in this market also include heightened awareness among farmers and animal nutrition professionals. Key trends for the forecast period comprise the development of specialized products tailored to specific animal health requirements, implementation and exploration of advanced technologies like microencapsulation, innovative research, personalized probiotic solutions, and entering the aquaculture sector.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Probiotics In Animal Feed Market?

The escalation of probiotics in the animal feed market can be attributed to the rising demand for poultry meat and eggs. This growing demand is driven by various factors such as increased population, increment in purchasing capacity, and urbanization. Furthermore, enhanced understanding of the nutritional and protean benefits of eggs and meat also plays a significant role in boosting the demand. Usage of probiotics as an additive in poultry feed helps maintain the health of farm animals and strengthens their immunity, resulting in increased production of eggs and meat. As an example, the United States Department of Agriculture, a US government agency, stated that in 2022 the egg production's total value was $19.4 billion in the United States, marking a 122% growth from $8.71 billion in 2021. Despite a decline from the previous year, the overall production of eggs still amounted to 110 billion. Therefore, the use of probiotics in the animal feed is predicted to surge in response to the heightened demand for poultry meat and eggs in the upcoming years.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Probiotics In Animal Feed Market?

Major players in the Probiotics In Animal Feed Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

. Royal DSM N.V.

. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

. Evonik Industries AG

. Land O'Lakes Inc.

. Alltech Inc.

. Adisseo France SAS

. Lallemand Inc.

. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

. Orffa Additives B.V.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Probiotics In Animal Feed Market In The Future ?

The trend of partnerships and collaborations is increasingly becoming recognized within the animal feed probiotics market. Companies within this market are emphasizing the establishment of partnerships with appropriate technology firms to broaden their product development efforts and extend their market influence. For example, Evonik, a German specialty chemicals firm, entered a partnership with Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition, an animal feed production company based in Germany, in January 2023. This collaboration will enable Evonik to enlarge its animal nutrition gut health selection, which currently encompasses a range of probiotics aimed at laying hens, with the addition of the phytogenics product class.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Probiotics In Animal Feed Market

The probiotics in animal feed market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form Type: Dry, Liquid

2) By Source Type: Bacteria, Yeast and Fungi

3) By Application Type: Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Dry: Powder, Granules, Pellets

2) By Liquid: Solutions, Suspensions, Emulsions

Global Probiotics In Animal Feed Market - Regional Insights

The Probiotics In Animal Feed Global Market Report 2025 identifies Asia-Pacific as the dominant region in 2024, and it is forecasted to maintain the quickest growth rate worldwide. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

