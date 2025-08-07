Delhi L-G Inaugurates Mini Sports Complex In Sukhdev Vihar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday highlighted the importance of sports in mental and physical well-being, urging citizens to join efforts to maintain public facilities created by government agencies.

Inaugurating DDA's Mini Sports Complex in Sukhdev Vihar, Saxena said, the new facility is“in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide ease of living and to promote healthy lifestyle”.

The complex is spread across the area of 7,552.636 sqm and is equipped with outdoor games like badminton, lawn tennis, cricket practice pitch, pickleball, children park and jogging track. The sporting facilities are available on pay and play basis.

The Lt. Governor said,“Since taking charge in May 2022 as Lt. Governor, I ensured that people of Delhi should get adequate sports facilities as it is very important for our mental and physical well-being.”

“I am happy to dedicate this facility to the residents of Delhi, particularly people living around this area,” said, adding that the youth should use the facilities provided by DDA and keep it well maintained.

“Without the support of the people, no initiative can be successful,” he said, stressing on public participation in upkeep of government-maintained facilities.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament (South Delhi), N. Saravana Kumar, Vice Chairman (DDA), other dignitaries and senior officials of DDA were also present on the occasion.

Recently, the Lt. Governor inaugurated First Centre of Excellence in sports at Dwarka, Sector-8. The complex is the Centre of Excellence for boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, and taekwondo and offers an extensive range of indoor and outdoor games.

The longest 18-hole golf course in Dwarka Sector-24 was also added to the city's sports facilities to provide much needed boost to the professional golf training to budding golfers, said an official statement.

Last year, a sports complex at Qutubgarh was inaugurated for providing facilities like multipurpose playfield, jogging track, two badminton courts, volleyball court, akhara for male and female, kabaddi ground, open gym equipment with rubberised floor, among others.

Controlled and funded by the Central government, the DDA has 18 sports complexes, four mini sports complexes and three golf courses.