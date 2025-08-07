Why Health Literacy For Kids Matters: How Know Yourself Academy Helps Children Learn About Their Bodies, Health Habits, And Wellness

Know Yourself Academy helps bridge the gap by making health education accessible, engaging, and age-appropriate.

Health literacy is the ability to understand how your body works, what it needs, and how to care for it. But most kids aren't taught this critical knowledge until they're much older, if at all.

Know Yourself Academy, a digital learning platform for kids ages 8 to 12, helps bridge that gap by making health education accessible, engaging, and age-appropriate.

"Kids don't just need prescriptive do and don't instructions, they need the reasons," says Nancy Howes, Founder of Know Yourself. "When children understand what's happening inside them, they become more confident and more likely to make good decisions about their health."

The Problem: Kids Are Missing Early Health Education

The gap in health education starts early, and its effects can last a lifetime. Many children struggle with anxiety, poor nutrition, and preventable health issues before they fully understand how their bodies work. Without access to foundational knowledge, kids are left unprepared to make choices that support their physical and emotional wellbeing. For millions, especially those without consistent access to healthcare, learning these skills at home or in school is not only helpful, it's essential.

The Solution: A Fun, Interactive Health Literacy Curriculum

Know Yourself Academy's interactive courses teach children the why behind everyday routines, like washing hands, brushing teeth, staying active, or practicing mindfulness. Courses blend science with hands-on learning, so kids understand how their body systems work and how daily habits shape long-term health.

It's not about perfection, it's about giving children the tools to take care of themselves, little by little.

"Health literacy is like reading or math," says Howes. "It's not an extra. It's life-changing."

Know Yourself Academy is helping families and schools build that foundation, one heartbeat, one habit, one lesson at a time.

About Know Yourself Academy

Know Yourself Academy is a digital education platform dedicated to making health literacy engaging, accessible, and foundational for kids. Created by the team behind the award-winning Know Yourself print books, Know Yourself Academy teaches anatomy, movement, and wellness in ways that stick - through storytelling, activities, and interactive content. Learn more at KnowYourself.

