Cassia Appoints Matthew Kern As Next CEO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Matthew is a wonderful choice to lead Cassia into its next era," said Chip Parks, chair of the Cassia Board of Directors. "He has demonstrated his commitment to the mission and goals of Cassia over the past eight years as well as his ability to inspire those he leads to show the same commitment. The Board is confident that Matthew will nurture our Christian culture and that he has the knowledge, skill and vision to lead Cassia in truly Serving All by Following One."

Kern has served in the field of senior services for 25 years and joined Cassia's executive leadership team in 2017. As Chief Operating Officer, he helped guide communities through significant challenges including the pandemic and workforce shifts. His leadership has been key to strengthening Cassia's culture, service and financial health.

"It's a great honor to be selected as Cassia's next CEO," Kern said. "I'm deeply aware of the responsibility this role carries and I'm committed to building on the foundation laid by those who came before me."

Kern will succeed longtime CEO Bob Dahl, who is retiring after 31 years with the organization.

"Matthew is a courageous and visionary leader who loves the Cassia mission of serving older adults in the Spirit of Christ's love," Dahl said. "He embodies our service standards that are built on our core values. I'm excited for the future of Cassia and am confident, with Matthew's leadership, the organization will thrive for many years to come."

Cassia expresses deep appreciation for Dahl's extraordinary leadership and lasting impact on the lives of older adults and their families. His legacy of compassionate care and operational excellence will continue to shape the organization's future.

The leadership transition will take place over the coming months to support continuity and collaboration.

