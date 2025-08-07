Rescue Retriever Receives 2025 Pet Care Safety Solution Of The Year Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Today, their innovative flagship product, a paw-shaped smoke detector designed specifically to help firefighters quickly locate pets, has earned Rescue Retriever the 2025 Pet Care Safety Solution of the Year Award, presented by the Pet Innovation Awards. This annual honor recognizes breakthrough products and services transforming the pet care industry worldwide.

"We created Rescue Retriever out of the painful recognition that too many pets are lost unnecessarily in fires – more than 40,000 each year," CEO Rusty Tussing said. "This award underscores the critical need for pet-focused safety solutions and validates our mission to give pets a fighting chance."

The Rescue Retriever device installs quickly in areas where pets hide when they're frightened such as crates, bedrooms, or basements - and features a powerful silent strobing light activated by smoke, guiding firefighters directly to pets in distress. Accompanied by a reflective decal placed on exterior doors or windows, Rescue Retriever provides immediate and visible cues to rescuers and first responders.

"Every second counts in a fire, especially for pets who can't call out for help," co-Founder and Fire Captain Ryan Tussing said. "Our goal was to eliminate guesswork and help firefighters act faster, saving more pet lives."

Selected from thousands of global nominations, Rescue Retriever joins a select group of previous winners, including industry leaders like Banfield Pet Hospital, Central Garden & Pet, and Hill's Pet Nutrition. The Pet Innovation Awards celebrates groundbreaking innovation, creativity, and dedication within the pet care sector.

"We're incredibly honored by this recognition," Rusty added. "It's a powerful reminder that our pets deserve the same level of thoughtful emergency preparedness we provide our human family members."

About Rescue Retriever

Rescue Retriever, founded by twin brothers Ryan and Rusty Tussing, develops innovative safety solutions designed specifically to save pets during house fires and other emergencies. Born from personal experience and professional firefighting expertise, Rescue Retriever's flagship product is a specialized smoke detector that uses strobing lights to guide firefighters directly to pets in distress. The company is dedicated to increasing pet survival rates and providing pet owners peace of mind through enhanced emergency preparedness solutions.

