Adena Health President And CEO Jeff Graham Announces Retirement

Board of Trustees unanimously appoints Kathi Edrington next president and CEO

Graham to retire following nearly two decades of transformational growth for Adena

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adena Health president and CEO Jeff Graham today announced his decision to retire effective September 30, 2025. To carry on the organization's mission and continued momentum, the Board of Trustees has unanimously appointed Katherine (Kathi) Edrington, Adena's chief operating officer, to succeed Graham as president and CEO beginning October 1, 2025.

A native of Portsmouth, Ohio, Graham first joined Adena in 1999 and was named president and CEO in 2017. Graham's transformational leadership has more than doubled the size of the business through expanded services and locations and has driven progress that has strengthened care for the region. His impact includes:



Expanding the Adena Medical Group to become a multi-specialty provider network with more than 30 specialties.

Leading the system's regional growth, including the addition of Adena Fayette Medical Center and spearheading plans for the building of the new hospital, the opening of Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute, and the development of multiple new care locations throughout the nine counties Adena serves.

Driving the creation of the Ohio High Value Network, a clinically integrated network of more than two dozen rural hospitals and health systems across the state. Establishing pivotal clinical and community partnerships with area schools, agencies, and organizations focused on improving the health and well-being of the region.

"Thanks to Jeff's unwavering leadership, Adena Health is stronger than ever," said Steve Hirsch, Adena Board of Trustees chair. "Our organization is thriving and expanding the care and services we provide, even as many rural health care systems face immense challenges and closures. We're grateful for Jeff's tireless dedication to Adena and ensuring we keep care close to home for the communities we serve."

With Graham's retirement on the horizon, Adena is preparing for a seamless leadership transition. Edrington was selected to succeed Graham as the next president and CEO of Adena after the Board of Trustees worked with a national executive search firm to evaluate candidates across the country and engaged in extensive conversations and review.

" Kathi brings determination, compassion, and a deep-rooted understanding of what it means to serve with purpose," said Bill Knoles, Board of Trustees member nominated by the First Presbyterian Church. "An internal candidate with external experience, her leadership has driven operational improvements that have enhanced the patient experience, improved clinical outcomes, and strengthened the organization financially through increased efficiency and smart decision-making."

Edrington joined Adena eight years ago, relocating with her family to Chillicothe to become part of the community she now serves. As COO, she led the implementation of a unified electronic medical record system, streamlining care across the organization. This advancement has empowered providers to deliver more coordinated, whole-person care while also giving patients greater access to and involvement in managing their own health. Drawing on her nursing background, Edrington has strengthened Adena's nursing program by fostering partnerships with area institutions to expand workforce opportunities. She has also worked to enhance compensation packages, helping attract and retain top nursing talent.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Adena Health," said Hirsch. "Our commitment remains steadfast, with Adena well positioned to continue growing and providing excellent, trusted, high-quality care to the patients and communities we serve."

To learn more about Adena Health, its health care providers, and its full range of services, visit Adena , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or X .

Adena Health

Adena Health is an independent, not-for-profit health care system committed to its mission of being "called to serve our communities." For more than 130 years, Adena has provided high-quality, compassionate care to more than 368,000 residents across nine counties in south central and southern Ohio. The organization operates four hospitals with a total of 341 beds and employs over 3,300 individuals, including more than 400 physicians and advanced practice providers, through a network of over 40 locations. Adena offers a full range of services, including emergency and urgent care, primary and specialty care, and advanced specialties in orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular care, oncology, pediatrics, and women's health. For more information, visit Adena.

SOURCE Adena Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED