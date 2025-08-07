Primer Technologies And Reality Defender Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Digital Content Authentication

Companies combine holistic OSINT capabilities with best-in-class synthetic media detection to provide comprehensive online content validation

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primer Technologies, a leading provider of advanced AI solutions for real-time decision-making and insight generation, and Reality Defender, the RSA Innovation Award-winning deepfake detection platform, today announced a strategic partnership that will deliver enhanced capabilities for validating the authenticity of online content. The alliance combines Primer's comprehensive Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and proprietary data analysis platform with Reality Defender's industry-leading detection of deepfakes and other synthetic content.

The partnership addresses a critical gap in digital intelligence gathering, where the proliferation of AI-generated content poses significant risks to federal, state and local governments and organizations seeking to understand and respond to information environments. By working together, the companies will provide customers with powerful tools to identify both authentic and artificially generated content across multiple media types.

Primer's Enterprise and Command products provide a holistic OSINT platform that tracks patterns and risk signals across the digital landscape, while Reality Defender's multi-model, context-aware platform specializes in detecting synthetic media including AI-generated video, audio, images, and text. The companies have demonstrated technical compatibility through API integration, enabling seamless data flow between their respective platforms.

"This partnership represents the convergence of two essential capabilities in today's information environment," said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Primer AI. "By integrating, where appropriate, our analysis products with Reality Defender's synthetic media detection, we'll be able to offer solutions that provide unprecedented insight into the authenticity and context of online content."

The collaboration will serve organizations across multiple sectors, from government agencies conducting intelligence analysis to corporations managing brand reputation and security teams investigating potential threats. The ability to embed real-time detection of synthetic content into traditional OSINT analysis provides a critical advantage in environments where the authenticity of information can have significant operational or strategic implications.

"Primer's best-in-class OSINT analysis capabilities perfectly complement our synthetic media detection technology," said Ben Colman, CEO and Co-Founder of Reality Defender. "Together, we're creating a more complete picture of the online information landscape, helping organizations distinguish between authentic and artificial content with confidence."

The partnership leverages proven API connectivity between the platforms, with plans for deeper integration based on customer demand and specific use case requirements.

About Primer

Primer Technologies, Inc. builds AI-powered software that helps organizations rapidly make sense of massive volumes of unstructured data-transforming information into actionable insight to support faster, more accurate decision-making. Primer's technology is trusted by the U.S. government, allied nations, and Fortune 100 companies. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with additional offices in San Francisco and Pasadena, California.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is an award-winning cybersecurity company helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, Reality Defender is robust against the bleeding edge of generative platforms producing video, audio, imagery, and text media. Reality Defender's API-first deepfake detection platform empowers teams and developers alike to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

SOURCE Primer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED