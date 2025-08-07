Brandon Hollmann Joins Eventpipetm As SVP Of Growth And New Markets To Lead Strategic Expansion

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EventPipe , the leading platform for event hotel block management, announced today that Brandon Hollmann has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Growth and New Markets.

Brandon is no stranger to EventPipe. As an early adopter through leadership roles at Stack Sports and TeamINN , he has been one of the company's strongest advocates since day one. Now, he brings deep experience in SaaS growth, go-to-market leadership, and strategic expansion to the EventPipe team at a pivotal moment in the company's journey.

Throughout his career, Brandon has helped companies scale into new verticals, launch innovative products, and close game-changing enterprise deals. His background spans youth sports, technology-driven platforms, and national organizations-giving him a front-row seat to the evolution of event housing, registration, and travel.

"Brandon has lived the challenges our customers face and knows firsthand how transformative EventPipe can be," said Mike Mason, President of EventPipe. "His track record speaks for itself, and I'm excited to work with him to unlock new levels of scale and impact."

As SVP of Growth and New Markets, Brandon will lead EventPipe's expansion beyond youth sports into new categories including collegiate athletics and NIL, professional sports, ticketing, registration, and more. Cross-functionally, he'll partner with sales, marketing, product, and partnerships to define and execute the company's next growth phase.

"This is a major milestone for us," said Tim Brown, CEO of EventPipe. "Brandon's strategic mind and industry credibility make him the perfect fit to help us expand into emerging markets. The future just got a lot more exciting."

"I've believed in EventPipe since day one-and now I'm honored to help write its next chapter," said Brandon Hollmann. "There's a massive untapped opportunity ahead, and I couldn't be more excited to work with this incredible team to break into new markets and deliver value to even more partners."

About EventPipe:

EventPipe is a cloud software company that provides a modern approach to event hotel block management for event producers, travel management companies, sports housing companies, meeting planners, and convention and visitor bureaus. EventPipe provides a comprehensive solution that covers the entire event hotel booking lifecycle. Users can complete everything from creating RFPs to managing hotel contracts, building customized booking sites, managing inventory, and reconciling their events.

Media Contact:

Jeff Porter, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE EventPipe

