Leidos Partners With Second Front Systems To Accelerate Secure Software Delivery For Government Agencies

RESTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS ) and Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world, have announced a strategic partnership to help government customers reduce costs and risks by streamlining the approval process for commercial and government software.

Leidos, with its industry-leading expertise in operating and scaling new software and technology in the federal ecosystem, will be 2F's preferred services partner to set up, operate and manage the company's Game Warden platform in classified and unclassified settings. 2F Game Warden is a fully accredited development, security and operations (DevSecOps) platform designed to reduce the time and cost required to field secure, compliant software.

"By working with 2F and their Game Warden platform, we're accelerating and scaling the delivery of secure solutions that meet complex mission needs for federal agencies across the defense, intelligence and civilian sectors," said Steve Hull, president of Leidos' Digital Modernization Sector.

2F brings expertise and the technological backbone for secure software deployment in the government. The company's Game Warden platform accelerates the adoption of secure software by automating development and security across multiple cloud environments while helping maintain compliance at scale.

"Government teams need access to secure, production-ready software now, not years from now," said Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front Systems. "Partnering with Leidos, one of the most trusted names in government technology, lets us deliver real capability faster through a secure, scalable ecosystem built for the mission."

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit .

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world's leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they're needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront .

