Higginbotham Teams Up With Roehr Insurance, Expanding Midwest Presence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid looks to the future with a platform of strategic growth across key regions like the Midwest. In Roehr, Reid found a partner that shares the Fort Worth-based firm's dedication to clients, community, and team - and brings a proven record of experienced leadership, multi-state reach, and impressive organic growth.

Higginbotham partners with Roehr Insurance, expanding its Midwest footprint and client support in Cincinnati

"From the start, it was clear that Roehr Insurance had built something special," said Reid. "Their growth speaks to the strength of their leadership, the depth of their relationships, and the loyalty they've earned. We're proud to plant the Higginbotham flag in a city we believe in, with a team that shares our values and exemplifies how to grow, serve, and lead - and we're excited to help them go even further."

Under CEO Alvin Roehr, who founded the agency in 2012, Roehr Insurance has grown from a four-person startup into one of the largest locally owned and operated agencies in Cincinnati, with 26 employees to date. The firm has licenses and clients in nearly every state.

"We built this firm on relationships - with our clients, our team, and our community - and that's what's fueled our growth," said Roehr. "We've never acquired another agency, yet we've averaged more than 20% organic growth over the past five years. Every bit of that has come from doing right by the people we serve and earning their trust, year after year."

As Roehr Insurance continued to grow, the team sought a partner who would build on their momentum without trying to drastically change the agency. With Higginbotham, they found not only a cultural fit but also a partner capable of opening new doors.

"Partnering with Higginbotham gives us the ability to go after specialties and markets that were previously out of reach for us due to our size," said Roehr President Carmine DiLonardo. "We're excited to tap into Higginbotham's expertise and support services to now be able to go after those accounts."

"On top of that, their training programs will help us grow from the inside, developing new producers and giving our team the tools to go even further. That combination of resources and support made Higginbotham a clear choice for us."

Roehr's commitment to the agency's long-term future - and to ensuring a thoughtful succession plan - is what ultimately drove the timing of the firm's search for a partner.

"I'm not going anywhere - my best years are still ahead of me. But if something happened to me, I needed to know the agency would continue," Roehr said. "With Higginbotham behind us, I now have peace of mind, and I'm looking forward to great successes in the years ahead."

DiLonardo, who has worked with Roehr for nearly 30 years, agreed. "This is about taking care of people. Two years ago, Alvin gave seven of us ownership stakes. Now, with Higginbotham's employee ownership program, every employee has a path to acquiring an ownership stake. That was a big selling point for us."

That same commitment to people extends to the firm's clients. Roehr's Executive Vice President Jeremy Riddle, who joined the agency five years ago, noted that Higginbotham's managing partner strategy still allows leaders to remain active producers and make decisions at the local level - an important reassurance for clients who've come to rely on the firm's personalized approach.

"Our clients will still be working directly with the same Roehr team they know and trust," said Riddle. "What's changed is the support behind us. Higginbotham now gives us access to a deeper bench strength - from software and analytical tools to legal and risk control expertise. All of those large-broker capabilities are now in our toolbox, and we'll be putting them to work for our clients."

"Our partnership with Higginbotham allows us to focus on what we do best - serving our clients and helping protect what matters most," said Roehr. "Higginbotham isn't here to change us. They're here to enhance us. We're confident, energized, and ready for what's ahead."

ABOUT ROEHR INSURANCE

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Roehr Insurance is a full-service agency offering commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, life insurance, bonds, and custom risk management services. Known for its strong community focus, responsive service, and client-first philosophy, the firm serves over 1,400 accounts nationwide with licensing in 45+ states. Roehr Insurance has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work" by the Cincinnati Business Courier and is deeply involved in supporting local nonprofit organizations and community initiatives.

Visit roehrins for more information.

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM

Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR/employee benefits services. The employee-owned firm was established in 1948 and today ranks as the nation's 18th largest independent insurance brokerage by revenue, according to The Hales Report by Dowling Hales, a leading authority in insurance M&A. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Higginbotham serves businesses and individuals through locations across the country. The firm specializes in tailoring programs to meet each client's unique needs and stands by those programs with their Day Two Services®, which provide proactive customer support through the life of each policy.

Higginbotham is a values-driven firm that strives to be family to employees, accountable to clients, teammates to carriers, and generous to communities.

Visit higginbotham for more information.

