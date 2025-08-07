SAMA Expands CPU Cooling Lineup With A60 And A40 Series Air Coolers For Gaming And Creator Pcs
SAMA A60 Series – Dual-Tower Air Cooling, Maximum Efficiency
-
Available in Black (A60B), White (A60W), Essential (A60E), and ARGB (A60L) editions.
Key Features:
-
Dual-tower heat sink with 6 copper heat pipes for high thermal capacity
Micro-convex copper base for improved CPU contact
Equipped with dual 120mm guide ring fans, the enhanced blade design minimizes vibration and noise, delivering smoother and quieter cooling performance
Full RAM clearance
ARGB models feature dual lighting strips and 5V sync capability
TDP support: up to 265W
Socket compatibility: Intel LGA 115X/1200/1700/1851, AMD AM4/AM5
-
A60B:
A60W:
A60E:
A60L:
SAMA A40 Series – Single-Tower Cooling, Compact Power
-
Available in Black (A40), Essential (A40E), and ARGB (A40L) editions.
Key Features:
-
Single-tower layout with 4 direct-contact heat pipes
120mm guide ring fan with low-noise cooling and optimized airflow
Advanced hybrid fin design combines folded and interlocked fins to improve thermal dissipation and reinforce structural rigidity.
Compact 152mm height profile fits most mid-tower and mini-tower builds, with zero interference on memory modules
ARGB edition supports 5V motherboard sync for lighting control
TDP support: up to 240W – Reliable cooling for gaming and creative systems
Socket compatibility: Intel LGA 115X/1200/1700/1851, AMD AM4/AM5
-
A40 :
A40E:
A40L:
Availability
The SAMA A60 and A40 series CPU coolers are now available:
-
A60B: click here
A60E: click here
A60L: click here
A40: click here
Media Kit Download:
-
A60 series: click here
A40 series: click here
About SAMA
Founded in 2003, SAMA is a trusted global manufacturer of PC cases, cooling solutions, and power supplies for gaming, creative, and performance computing markets. With a reputation for reliability, thermal innovation, and industry-first support for emerging standards, SAMA products are used by gamers, system builders, and integrators in more than 50 countries worldwide.
Website:
Newegg Storefront: SAMA on Neweg
Media Contact
Emily Johnson
C & Cee Consulting Inc.
[email protected]
SOURCE SAMA
