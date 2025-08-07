Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SAMA Expands CPU Cooling Lineup With A60 And A40 Series Air Coolers For Gaming And Creator Pcs

SAMA Expands CPU Cooling Lineup With A60 And A40 Series Air Coolers For Gaming And Creator Pcs


2025-08-07 11:01:22
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "SAMA's A60 and A40 series combine refined thermal design with user-friendly installation and broad socket support," said Frank Wang, VP of SAMA. "They're purpose-built for users upgrading to newer CPUs who want quiet, stable performance without compromise-and without overspending."

SAMA A60 Series – Dual-Tower Air Cooling, Maximum Efficiency

  • Available in Black (A60B), White (A60W), Essential (A60E), and ARGB (A60L) editions.
  • Key Features:
    • Dual-tower heat sink with 6 copper heat pipes for high thermal capacity
    • Micro-convex copper base for improved CPU contact
    • Equipped with dual 120mm guide ring fans, the enhanced blade design minimizes vibration and noise, delivering smoother and quieter cooling performance
    • Full RAM clearance
    • ARGB models feature dual lighting strips and 5V sync capability
    • TDP support: up to 265W
    • Socket compatibility: Intel LGA 115X/1200/1700/1851, AMD AM4/AM5
  • Product Pages:
    • A60B:
    • A60W:
    • A60E:
    • A60L:

SAMA A40 Series – Single-Tower Cooling, Compact Power

  • Available in Black (A40), Essential (A40E), and ARGB (A40L) editions.
  • Key Features:
    • Single-tower layout with 4 direct-contact heat pipes
    • 120mm guide ring fan with low-noise cooling and optimized airflow
    • Advanced hybrid fin design combines folded and interlocked fins to improve thermal dissipation and reinforce structural rigidity.
    • Compact 152mm height profile fits most mid-tower and mini-tower builds, with zero interference on memory modules
    • ARGB edition supports 5V motherboard sync for lighting control
    • TDP support: up to 240W – Reliable cooling for gaming and creative systems
    • Socket compatibility: Intel LGA 115X/1200/1700/1851, AMD AM4/AM5
  • Official Product Pages :
    • A40 :
    • A40E:
    • A40L:

Availability

The SAMA A60 and A40 series CPU coolers are now available:

  • A60B: click here
  • A60E: click here
  • A60L: click here
  • A40: click here

Media Kit Download:

  • A60 series: click here
  • A40 series: click here

About SAMA

Founded in 2003, SAMA is a trusted global manufacturer of PC cases, cooling solutions, and power supplies for gaming, creative, and performance computing markets. With a reputation for reliability, thermal innovation, and industry-first support for emerging standards, SAMA products are used by gamers, system builders, and integrators in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Website:





Newegg Storefront: SAMA on Neweg

Media Contact
 Emily Johnson
C & Cee Consulting Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE SAMA

MENAFN07082025003732001241ID1109899327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search