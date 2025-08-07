Washington State Tree Fruit Association Releases 2025 Washington Apple Harvest Forecast

The country's leading apple producer predicts large crop with high fruit quality, but notes that labor challenges and market conditions may force growers to be selective about what they pick

YAKIMA, Wash., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) released its forecast for the 2025 Washington state fresh apple crop today. The crop is estimated at 142 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples. While the forecast would match the previous record harvest for the fresh apple crop, growers reported that labor shortages and market conditions may drive down the actual number of harvested apples.

Growers faced a record drought in the state to deliver a high-quality crop across all varietals. Cosmic Crisp (WA-38), developed by Washington State University specifically for Eastern Washington's growing conditions, continues its meteoric rise in popularity just five years after its introduction in 2020. For the first time, it enters the forecast as one of the top five varietals.

"This year Washington has experienced favorable growing conditions and good fruit sizing despite drought conditions in the state that curtailed water supplies to some orchards," said Jon DeVaney, WSTFA President. "Growers anticipate a large crop with great eating quality. However, challenging economic conditions including concerns about labor supply during harvest means that many growers will be more selective in what they pick. As a result, there is a high probability that the final harvested crop will be smaller than the potential reflected in this forecast."

The WSTFA forecast includes interesting changes in the five most popular varietals. Gala is number one at 18% of production, followed by Honeycrisp at 15% (for the first time moving ahead of both Red Delicious and Granny Smith), Granny Smith at 14.7%, and Red Delicious at 12%. Cosmic Crisp makes its first appearance in the top five at 9.6%, up from just 1% in 2020 and 6% in 2023.

Fuji is forecast to be nearly 9.1% of the forecasted crop, Cripps Pink is projected at 6.4%, with Envy and Golden Delicious both at approximately 3.5%, and Ambrosia at 1%. All other varieties represent about 7%.

Washington's growers are keeping up with consumer demand for organic apples. Organics again represent 15% of this year's overall crop, a sign that growers' long-term investment in organics is paying off for them and the consumers they ultimately serve. Washington state produces more than 90% of the nation's organic apples. All organic production is packed and marketed as USDA organic and WSTFA members continue to work on new strategies and techniques to deliver more organic apples. "Staying in step with consumer demand is something that our growers work hard to accomplish," added DeVaney.

Washington apples are sold around the world and are a strong mover in domestic grocery. They are also vital to the state's economy and are Washington's leading agricultural commodity. Apples represented 16% ($2 billion) of the state's total farm-gate agricultural value in 2022. Nearly 30% percent of the harvest is exported.

"Washington apples are truly a signature crop for our state - economically vital and globally recognized," said Derek Sandison, Director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture. "This year, even amid unusually warm and dry conditions, growing conditions remained strong overall and we are expecting another large harvest with high-quality fruit. That's a testament to our growers' expertise and the strength of Washington's apple industry. It's good for our economy, our communities, and consumers everywhere."

The apple forecast is based on a survey of WSTFA members and represents the best estimate of the total volume of apples harvested in 2025 that will be packed and sold on the fresh market. The estimate excludes apples sold to processors. Apple harvest typically begins in August and continues into November. As a result, this forecast is still subject to several months of variable weather, labor supply, and market conditions that can affect the final harvest total.

Video and audio of Jon DeVaney commenting on the 2025 Apple Forecast and B-roll of apple orchards and apple harvesting are available for media use upon request.

About the Washington State Tree Fruit Association

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) represents the growers, packers and marketers of Washington apples, pears, and sweet cherries. The association provides education and training, data and statistics for informed market and production decisions, and public and government advocacy for the industry. Washington is the nation's leading producer of these three important crops, with a farm-gate production of over $2.8 billion, accounting for 30% of the state's agricultural production value. In an average year, the apple harvest alone produced a total economic impact to the state of $7.5 billion and supported nearly 40,000 direct jobs and 21,000 indirect jobs in support industries in the state. To learn more, visit

SOURCE Washington State Tree Fruit Association

