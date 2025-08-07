Cineverse And The Stand Group's Newly-Formed WITZ Podcast Network Launches Slate Of Top-Tier Comedy Series Including Jay Mohr's 'Mohr Stories'

"I'm truly excited to start this journey with the Cineverse/WITZ team," said Mohr. "They are professional and have delivered on all of their promises and more." The Mohr Stories overall deal was brokered by Cineverse/Witz team and Mohr's longtime manager Barry Katz of Barry Katz Entertainment.

The slate also includes a plethora of shows spanning interviews, sketch comedy, prank calls, celebrity impressions, pop culture commentary and more, all designed to tap into the fast-growing comedy podcast category.

This is part of a significant expansion of Cineverse into podcasting's fastest-growing genre, building on the success of its top-10 podcast network, which has been driven by horror, true crime and entertainment content.

According to Edison Research , comedy is the most popular podcasting category in the U.S. The Interactive Advertising Bureau has reported that the genre is now more popular than news or sports, accounting for 17% of total spend, and that by 2026, U.S. podcast ad revenue will reach $2.6B.

Other shows joining the lineup include:



Axe Lords – Guitar culture meets comedy with comedian and shredder Dave Hill , producer and best-selling author Tom Beaujour , luthier to the stars Cindy Hulej and celebrity guests.



Bad Ass Jews – a celebration of legendary Jewish figures with bite and humor, hosted by Aaron Berg and Andrew Davidsburg.



Big Wigs – Viral impressionists Andrea Lopez and Anna Roisman bring celebrity comedy to life.



Ed Bassmaster Show – The longest running sketch prankster on YouTube brings his comedic talent to podcasting.



Pay Your Friends w/ Cipha Sounds – A podcast bridging divides through humor and real connection.



Something Went Wrong w/Vinny G.– Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino explores comedy and chaos with influencers and entertainers.



The Ken Starrz Project – Social media personality and comedian Ken Starrz , hosts original interviews, pranks, sketches and more with cohost Gastor Almonte .

The Stand Presents: 10 for 10 – A time capsule of NYC's comedy scene, hosted by Kieran McCann with season one featuring Jim Gaffigan, Ari Shaffir, Shane Gillis, Janeane Garofalo,Aida Rodriguez and more.

Additional shows feature originals "We Don't Judge" with Ian Lara and Corey B. as well as a food series, "Sunday Supper" with youtube chef Stephen Cusato and Alexis Guerreros. Other comedic talent includes Elle Orlando , Mike Recine ,, Sean Donnelly , Dan St. Germain , Danny Polishchuk , and other rising comedy voices. More podcasts, including scripted and unscripted originals, will be announced soon.

"Bringing our growth strategies from horror podcasting into comedy is a major strategic step for us," said Tom Owen, Vice President Network Strategy, Cineverse . "We have proven we can build, scale and monetize hit shows through our network, and with WITZ and the team at The Stand Group we are presenting a variety of podcasts both with established audiences, as well as new originals we plan to announce soon. Our goal is to double podcasting revenue in the next 24 months, and this slate is the start."

"The Stand Comedy Club has long stood for curating some of the best comedy in North America," said The Stand Co-Owner Cris Italia . "When we decided to create a digital arm of our company we knew a podcast network would be part of that growth, giving comedic talent a new platform to create. We look forward to our partnership Cineverse, together bringing professional scale and monetization to a world-class lineup of talent."

About The Stand Group, Inc. / WITZ Comedy TV

For the last decade, The Stand has been a staple of the New York comedy scene by hosting A-list comedians and becoming a home to the city's funniest performers as well as the best comedy fans. By offering exceptional service, high-end cocktails, and rustic American cuisine, The Stand has become a hub in the Gramercy Park / Union Square area of New York City. Headed up by brothers Cris Italia, Paul Italia and Patrick Milligan, The Stand was named the best comedy venue by New York Magazine and TimeoutNY. These three also own and operate a management and production company, representing some of the best names in comedy while producing for TV and film. Due to their success at The Stand, they were tapped as stand-up comedy bookers for the The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015 and have collaborated with Just for Laughs and SXSW festivals. Their produced comedy specials and series have been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime among many other streamers and on Demand platforms. The Stand has also created a digital comedy network you can follow called Witz Comedy TV. Witz can be found as a Fast Channel on most platforms. Witz's library is distributed on Amazon, LG, Xumo, Plex and many more.

About Cineverse Podcast Network

Cineverse operates a top-10 podcast network ( href="" target="_blank" cinevers ) with more than 35 audio series. It leverages owned-and-operated brands like Bloody Disgusting, Midnight Pulp and RetroCrush to deliver hit shows in horror, true crime and entertainment, and recently expanded into comedy programming with the launch of WITZ Podcast Network in partnership with The Stand Group. A growing division of the Company, the Cineverse Podcast Network generates advertising revenue from brands across key categories, including movie studios, retailers and consumer products. In its most recently reported quarter, Cineverse podcast and related revenue was up 39% versus the prior year. Top series include Mayfair Watchers Society, Creepy Places: A True Crime Podcast, The Dead, Murder in America and more.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" target="_blank" cinevers .

