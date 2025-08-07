Kimberly-Clark Appoints John Carmichael As President, North America

"John is a proven leader with impressive and relevant experience across categories, channels and geographies," said Torres. "He brings a strong track record of accelerating growth, transforming businesses and cultivating high-performance cultures. We are pleased to welcome him to Kimberly-Clark as we continue executing our Powering Care strategy. He will be a tremendous complement to our culture, values and mission."

Carmichael joins Kimberly-Clark after three decades at Nestlé, most recently serving as President and CEO of Nestlé Canada, where he oversaw a broad portfolio that included ice cream, coffee, beverages, water, confectionery, nutrition and pet care. Under his leadership, Nestlé Canada delivered consistent growth and built a purpose-driven culture rooted in innovation, community impact and operational excellence.

Prior to that role, Carmichael held several senior leadership positions at Nestlé USA, including President of the Foods Division, President of the Beverage Division, and Vice President of Sales and Customer Development. Throughout his career, he has played a pivotal role in repositioning brands for growth, leading business turnarounds, driving strategic acquisitions, and scaling emerging businesses and platforms.

Carmichael holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from UCLA and an MBA in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

"I'm honored to join Kimberly-Clark and lead its North America business at such a pivotal moment," said Carmichael. "Throughout its 150-year history, Kimberly-Clark has combined performance with purpose – creating products that people trust and rely on every day, while championing care for communities and the planet. I'm excited to work with the team to build on that legacy, grow its iconic brands, and continue delivering meaningful impact for the people we serve."

