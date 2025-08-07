New Jane Doe Brings Allegations Of Sexual Abuse Against Tri-Cities OB-GYN Mark Mulholland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Providence St. Joseph Health and Kadlec Regional Medical Center masked numerous patient complaints for more than two decades

SEATTLE, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new lawsuit filed by Jane Doe 100 in King County Superior Court – who is represented by Chicago-based attorney Tamara Holder and Elizabeth Hanley of Schroeter Goldmark & Bender in Seattle – adds to the growing number of female patients who allege they were physically and sexually abused Mark E. Mulholland, a Tri-Cities OBGYN who worked for Providence St. Joseph Health and Kadlec Regional Medical Center, in Richland, Washington, from 1999 through May or June 2025.

Jane Doe 100 alleges that during an appointment in 2022, Mulholland performed a gloveless breast“exam;” he aggressively opened up her legs and shoved a metal speculum into her vagina despite her explicit request for a plastic speculum; he placed his gloveless hand on her inner thigh; he told her something to the effect of,“You're perfect down there;” and, he touched her shoulder, winked at her, and asked if she was single.

According to Jane Doe's claim, it wasn't until she began hearing accounts from other survivors who have come forward to share their stories of sexual abuse at the hands of Mulholland, that she fully realized she, too, is a victim as well.

Even more alarming, Jane Doe 100 further alleges that, since as early as 2003, Kadlec received numerous patient complaints about Mulholland both before and after her appointment, including allegations of unexplained rectal“exams;” fat shaming; gloveless pelvic“exams;” using excessive force and causing pain, bleeding, and unnecessary wounding to female patients' most private parts of their bodies.

Attorneys Tamara Holder and Elizabeth Hanley have extensive experience in securing justice for victims of gender-based violence, sexual abuse and harassment. Holder spearheaded the multi-plaintiff litigation against Chicago-area OBGYN and convicted sex offender Fabio Ortega; and Hanley regularly represents survivors in sexual assault and discrimination cases, notably against powerful entities that fail to prevent systemic abuse.

“As a Kamiakin High School graduate, just like Mulholland, I am devastated to learn that, not only did he allegedly abuse so many trusting female patients, but that one of the few medical centers in the area lured women to him, only for them to be violently abused, and then the women were ignored when they complained. We are devoted to not only obtaining justice for our clients but also to exposing how Providence and Kadlec profited off of Mulholland's alleged sex crimes and abuses of his position of trust and power.. I am excited to work with Elizabeth Hanley and try as many cases as we can to ensure that these institutions' conduct is fully exposed to the community,” said Holder.

“This doctor's actions represent a horrifying betrayal of trust-and the healthcare institutions that enabled his abuse must also be held accountable. To the survivors who were ignored, dismissed, or silenced: Your courage in coming forward is what will bring justice for Mulholland's abuse, and will protect others from ever enduring this kind of violation again,” Hanley added.

Jane Doe 100's lawsuit accuses the defendants of sex-based discrimination, failure to protect patients, and institutional negligence.

If you or someone you know has information about Mark Mulholland or the institutions where he worked, please reach out to tamaraholderlaw.com or SGB as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the amount of time to come forward is not unlimited.

To learn more about the firms' work representing survivors of abuse and discrimination, visit: or .

About Tamara Holder Law:

Tamara Holder is an international women's rights and institutional abuse attorney. Her boutique practice – Tamara Holder Law – focuses on sex trafficking, doctor-patient sexual abuse, fraternity rape, workplace sexual harassment, and beyond. For nearly a decade, Holder was a Fox News Channel legal analyst. In addition to being a legal and media advocate, she has also testified before Congress, and obtained legislation on behalf of her abused clients.

About Schroeter Goldmark & Bender:

Founded in 1969, Schroeter Goldmark & Bender (SGB) is a nationally recognized law firm based in Seattle that holds the most powerful companies, government agencies, and people accountable for their wrongdoing. SGB specializes in representing injured persons in asbestos and mesothelioma, catastrophic injury, brain/spinal cord injury, medical malpractice, unsafe products, wrongful death, sexual assault and harassment, as well as individual and class action employment cases. The firm believes the law is a force of good and is committed to achieving justice for people who have been harmed. Find more at .

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS ..., (312) 440-9000 ..., (206) 466-2702