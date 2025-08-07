Jellystone Park Locations Pack Their Autumn Weekends With Fall Activities And Halloween Fun

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Some parks have as many as six consecutive Halloween-themed weekends. Activities include apple bobbing, scarecrow decorating, costume contests, campsite decorating contests, haunted trails, spooky dances, and, of course, trick-or-treating

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For some campgrounds, summer is the busiest time of year. But at Jellystone Park locations, some of the busiest weekends are actually in September and October.



“Families love our fall festival and Halloween-themed weekends ,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Camp Jellystone, which franchises more than 75 Jellystone Park locations across North America in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.



Jellystone Park's fall themed weekends include everything from scarecrow making and fall crafts to apple bobbing and pumpkin spice cooking competitions. Halloween-themed weekends include trick-or-treating, costume contests, magic pumpkin patches, campsite and cabin decorating contests, and, at some locations, haunted houses, mummy wrapping and zombie chase activities.



“Most locations offer a combination of scary and not-so-scary experiences so families can choose the weekends with the types of activities that best fit their children,” Hershenson said.



Here's a sampling of the activities planned this fall at Jellystone Park locations across the country:

- Big Prairie, Ohio (Holmes County) : This location will have an“Apple Dumpling Festival Weekend” September 26-28 with hands-on workshops on how to make dumplings. There will also be cider pressing, apple decorating contests, wagon rides, barrel rides, live music, craft vendors, and Grandma Ruth's famous apple dumplings. On October 3-5 the park will have a“Harvest Hoedown Cider & Donuts Weekend” with cider tasting, fresh-made hot apple cider, and fresh-baked spiced donuts. There will also be a tractor-pulled wagon ride, a magic pumpkin ride, costume contests, and trick-or-treating. The weekend of October 10-12 will be a“Fall Flannel Festival” that includes a flannel fashion contest and lumberjack-inspired games as well as pine cone crafts, fall ceramics, a magic pumpkin ride, a costume contest, and trick-or-treating. A“Fall Foliage Fiesta” is set for October 17-19 with scenic hikes, nature photography contests, pumpkin painting, and a costume parade.

- Burleson, Texas : This location offers six consecutive fall weekends beginning the last weekend in September. Activities include a pumpkin decorating contest, a costume fashion show, a campsite decorating contest, a trick-or-treat trail, and an annual haunt spectacle. Three“Gobble 'Til You Wobble” weekends are also scheduled beginning Nov. 7-9. Activities include a pumpkin pie eating contest, a turkey scavenger hunt, a gobble contest, turkey trot races, and a pumpkin spice cooking competition with sweet and savory categories.

- Caledonia, Wisconsin (Just Outside Milwaukee) : This location will have six consecutive weekends of fall and Halloween fun, starting with a fall fiesta the weekend of Sept. 5-7 with apple bobbing, apple bowling, fall harvest trivia, magic pumpkin seeds, a costume contest, and trick-or-treating. The weekend of Sept. 12-14 includes a wrap-a-mummy game while the weekend of Sept. 19-21 includes pumpkin bowling and a pumpkin decorating contest. Sept. 28-30 includes creepy crafts and a monster-themed costume party, a frightful scavenger hunt, spooky storytelling, and ghoulish dancing. Oct. 3-5 is a“Wizards and Warlocks Weekend” with magical crafts and potions while Oct. 17-19 includes all kinds of fall and Halloween fun, including a campsite decorating contest and a haunted trail.

- Cochran, Georgia : This location will have a chocolate lovers weekend the last weekend of September with chocolate-themed crafts, sweet treats, and various chocolate challenges, including a chocolate slide. A“Fall Frenzy Weekend” is set for Oct. 10-13 with hayrides, pumpkin painting and autumn-themed fun. Halloween weekends are planned for the last two weekends of October with pumpkin carving, trick or treating and spooky surprises.

- Endicott, New York (Binghamton Area) : This location will have a“Magical Pumpkin Weekend” Sept. 19-21. Activities include planting magic pumpkin seeds, pumpkin crafts, pumpkin chunking, pumpkin bowling, a pumpkin toss, a pumpkin memory game and a pumpkin piñata. Halloween activities with trick-or-treating begin the last weekend of September and run through Oct. 24-26. Some weekends have overlapping themes, including a“Mischief and Magic Wizards and Witches Weekend” Oct. 3-5. Kids can make witch hats, wizard masks, and wands; join in witches' broomstick races and a spell casting relay; visit the magic potion-making station; and tour the haunted house. A pumpkin painting contest and monster-themed dance party are scheduled for October 17-19. A zombie-themed weekend takes place Oct. 24-26 with a zombie mask craft activity, a zombie walk relay race, zombie charades, and games of zombie gellyball.

- Estes Park, Colorado (Just Outside Rocky Mountain National Park) : This location's fall activities include Halloween Weekends the first three weekends of September with campsite decorating contests, costume contests, haunted hikes, trick- or-treating, and spooky dance parties. The last weekend of September includes similar activities plus a golf cart decorating contest and zombie laser tag.

- Hurricane, Utah (Just Outside Zion National Park) : This location will have five consecutive weekends with Halloween-themed activities beginning the last weekend of September. Activities include a magic pumpkin patch, a trick-or-treat trail and a spooky wagon ride. A Zombie Apocalypse weekend is scheduled for Oct. 24-26 while a Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) weekend is set for Oct. 30-Nov. 2 with vibrant festivities, crafts, and music. A“Gratitude Weekend” will take place Nov. 7-9 with gratitude-themed activities, campfire storytelling, and moments to reflect with family.

- Jamestown, New York (Chautauqua County) : Three weekends with trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities are scheduled at this location beginning the last weekend of September.

- Lake Charles, Louisiana : Every weekend in October has some kind of frightful activity at this location. Activities range from mummy wrapping relays and scavenger hunts Oct. 10-12 to zombie chases Oct. 17-19 and a best wicked witch laugh contest Oct. 24-26 while Halloween weekend includes a costume parade and a bone-chilling haunted trail. November activities include an autumn harvest weekend Nov. 7-9 with candle making, a nature scavenger hunt, and leaf art. The weekend of Nov. 14-16 includes cider tasting, apple bobbing, candle making, and an ugly sweater parade while Nov. 21-23 includes a gumbo cookoff, a PJ movie night, a hot cocoa bar, s'mores, and campfire stories. Thanksgiving weekend activities include pumpkin bowling, turkey tag, a pie-eating contest, and Thanksgiving crafts.

- Loudon, Tennessee (Watts Bar Lake Area) : This location will have six consecutive Halloween-themed weekends starting the last weekend of September. Activities include pumpkin painting, a campsite and cabin decorating contest, a costume contest, and ghoulish dances.

- Monticello, Iowa (Between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids) : Four Halloween-themed weekends begin Sept. 19-21 at this location. Activities include a haunted trail. A chili and soup cookoff is also scheduled for Sept. 19-21.

- New Douglas, Illinois : This location has fall-themed activities the last weekend of September and first weekend of October with pumpkin picking, games, crafts, and trick-or-treating. Three Halloween-themed weekends begin Oct. 10-13 with a haunted house, trick-or-treating, and ghostly games. A zombie themed weekend is set for Oct. 24-26 with zombie scavenger hunts and an undead three-legged race.



- Pelahatchie, Mississippi : This location will have a“Harvest Hoedown Weekend” the last weekend of September. Activities include a harvest craft station, apple bobbing with a twist, a cornhole tournament, a scarecrow making contest, a wagon ride, and a harvest hoedown dance party. This location will also have five consecutive Halloween-themed weekends with a magic pumpkin patch, a scarecrow making contest, a campsite decorating contest, a golf cart decorating contest, a not-so-haunted kiddie trail, a haunted trail of terror, an eyeball scavenger hunt, vampire donuts, a glow ghost ride, and an interactive scary story with a Jellystone Park character.



