Cosmedical Technologies Appoints Keith Buchman As Vice President Of Sales, Accelerating Strategic Growth And Client Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAVIE, Fla., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CosMedical Technologies, a leading provider of medical grade private label skincare solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Keith Buchman as Vice President of Sales. With over 20 years of experience in the aesthetics and pharmaceutical skincare industries, Keith brings bold, results-driven leadership that aligns with CosMedical's commitment to empowering practice growth through premium, customized skincare solutions.

A dynamic and proven sales executive, Keith has consistently delivered record-setting results throughout his career-building high-performing teams, strengthening client relationships, and executing growth strategies that elevate both brand and business. His professional journey includes successfully developing and mentoring more than 20 Territory Managers and expanding private label offerings that drive long-term practice success.

“Keith's appointment marks an exciting chapter for CosMedical,” said Gina Ciraldo Stabile, CEO at CosMedical.“His confident leadership, collaborative mindset, and deep industry expertise make him the ideal person to lead our sales team and further elevate the level of partnership and support we provide to our valued clients.”

At the core of Keith's approach is a commitment to personalized service, strategic collaboration, and client success. He is committed to building meaningful partnerships and delivering tailored solutions that align with CosMedical's core promise: to be more than a product supplier-a true partner in product, operations, and marketing.

“I'm thrilled to join CosMedical Technologies at such a pivotal time in the company's growth,” said Buchman.“I look forward to working closely with our clients and internal teams to amplify brand presence, accelerate business results, and continue delivering exceptional service and innovation.”

Keith's appointment reinforces CosMedical's position as a bold and trusted leader in the private label skincare space. As the company continues to grow its national footprint, Keith will lead strategic sales initiatives, strengthen partner success programs, and identify new opportunities for long-term market impact.

For more information about CosMedical Technologies® and their range of innovative skincare products, please visit cosmedicaltechnologies.com

About CosMedical Technologies®: Founded in 1993 by board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D., CosMedical Technologies provides custom label skin care to physicians and medical spas around the world. A forerunner in the private label skin care industry, CosMedical Technologies is known for staying ahead of emerging industry trends, offering a wide range of dermatologist-developed formulas created with advanced ingredients and innovative technology. Partners of CosMedical Technologies can build their own unique brand with industry-leading, medical grade products like Complexion Renewal Oil, enhancing their credibility and increasing repeat business through offer exclusivity. Visit CosMedical Technologies online at for more information.

