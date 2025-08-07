Allergy Diagnostics And Treatments Market To Reach $96.4 Billion By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$63.5 billion
|Market size forecast
|$96.4 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|By Type, Diagnostic Type, Treatment Type, Allergen Type, Drug Type, Drug Route of Administration, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of South America
|Market drivers
|
Interesting fact:
- Treatments are evolving, with immunotherapy aiming to modify the immune system for lasting relief. The likelihood of a child developing an allergy depends on the specific allergen. Epinephrine auto-injectors (EpiPens) have improved the management of severe allergic reactions, allowing individuals with life-threatening allergies to lead more typical lives. Skin prick tests are still used for allergy diagnosis, but IgE tests are becoming more accurate.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global allergy diagnostic and treatment market was valued at $63.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $96.4 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
- Novel advances in allergy diagnosis and treatment, increasing cases of allergies worldwide, and recent product launches in the allergy market were reviewed to understand the market dynamics and trends for forecasting the market size.
- The market scope in this report is segmented into major types: diagnostics and treatments. Diagnostics include skin testing (prick, patch, intradermal) and blood testing (antibody). Treatments include antihistamines, sympathomimetics, decongestants and combinations, corticosteroids, leukotrienes, mast cell stabilizers, immunotherapy, and others. Immunotherapies are further segmented into subcutaneous administration, sublingual liquid solutions, and sublingual tablets. The market is also segmented into food, drug, and inhaled allergen types. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into prescription and OTC.
- Antihistamines dominate the market, but immunotherapies are expected to show stron growth in the allergy diagnostic and treatment market.
- The North American market for allergy diagnostics and treatments was valued at $37.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $56.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. North America had a 58.4% share of the global market in 2024.
Market leaders include:
- ABBVIE INC. ALK AMGEN INC. ASTRAZENECA BAYER AG F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. GSK PLC. LILLY NOVARTIS AG PFIZER INC. REVVITY SANOFI STALLERGENES GREER THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. VIATRIS INC.
