Result Of AGM
|Number
|Resolution
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Vote Withheld
|1
|To receive and approve the Company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 together with the strategic report, Directors' report and independent auditor's report thereon.
|6,352,797
|302,460
|24,608
|75,048
|2
|To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025
|6,467,216
|243,538
|15,182
|28,977
|3
|To approve the Directors' remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025 other than the part of such report containing the Director' remuneration policy
|5,843,294
|369,640
|375,740
|166,239
|4
| To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a Director
|5,843,008
|331,959
|445,029
|134,917
|5
|To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a Director
|5,715,316
|331,959
|419,056
|288,582
|6
|To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a Director
|5,843,980
|331,959
|460,139
|118,835
|7
|To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a Director
|5,649,786
|331,960
|484,585
|288,582
|8
|To re-elect Mrs A B Brown as a Director
|5,959,629
|331,959
|194,154
|269,171
|9
|To re-elect Mr D S Ovens as a Director
|5,741,881
|341,882
|394,412
|276,738
|10
|To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as an independent auditor
|6,198,171
|351,220
|128,326
|77,196
|11
|To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
|6,259,018
|347,052
|88,797
|60,046
|12
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer
|5,986,397
|347,052
|349,407
|72,057
|13
|To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|6,130,125
|347,052
|127,467
|150,269
|14
|To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer
|5,593,899
|383,003
|574,253
|203,758
|15
|To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities
|5,878,996
|383,003
|294,400
|198,514
|16
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
|6,211,570
|344,637
|114,219
|84,487
|17
|To adopt new articles of association
|6,139,839
|353,614
|96,232
|165,228
|18
|To cancel the share premium account and credit the amount so cancelled to a special reserve of the Company
|6,092,526
|408,350
|59,768
|194,269
