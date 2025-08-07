Result Of AGM

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 7 August 2025 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Christopher Fleetwood, Mr Timothy Levett, Mr John Waddell and Mrs Anna Brown and to elect as a director Mr David Ovens who was appointed to the Board on 24 April 2025.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from:

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows: