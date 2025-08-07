Aerostructures Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerostructures Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aerostructures Market Through 2025?

The market size of aerostructures has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The projection sees an estimated rise from $60.06 billion in 2024 to $64.64 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth during the historic period is linked to factors such as growing demand for commercial airplanes, expansion of the defense sector, an uptick in space exploration, increase in the demand of air cargo, and the need to replace aging aircraft fleets.

The size of the aerostructures market is predicted to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years. It is projected to swell to $85.71 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The anticipated growth during the prediction period is primarily due to the impact of factors such as the emergence of new markets, the upgrading of airline fleets, regulations and standards, market globalization, and the rise in air traffic and passengers. Key trends to watch throughout this period are the adoption of digital twins and smart manufacturing, the integration of sensors and connectivity, more modular and scalable designs, along with an emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly materials, as well as the deployment of 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Aerostructures Market ?

The aerostructures market's growth is projected to be driven by the surge in commercial aircraft production throughout the forecast period. Commercial aircraft, which ferry passengers and cargo on a fixed schedule between certain airports, rely heavily on aerostructures as they are essential in aircraft manufacturing and assembly. As an example, Airbus, a Netherlands-based aircraft producer, reported in January 2024, that there was an 11% uptick in the delivery of commercial aircraft in 2023, with 735 units, compared to 2022. Consequently, the anticipated increase in commercial aircraft production will likely lead to increased demand in the aerostructures market in the forecast period.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Aerostructures Market?

Major players in the Aerostructures Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Spirit AeroSystems,

. Saab AB,

. Triumph Group Inc.,

. Leonardo SpA,

. Elbit Systems Ltd.,

. Airbus S.A.S.,

. The Boeing Company,

. Lockheed Martin Corporation,

. Northrop Grumman Corporation,

. BAE Systems plc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Aerostructures Market In The Future?

In a bid to enhance their market presence and improve efficiency, major firms in the aerospace industry are undertaking expansion and restructuring efforts. Take for example, Airbus, which in January 2022 launched Airbus Atlantic, a fully-owned subsidiary. This marked a significant step in solidifying its role in the aerostructure industry. This new subsidiary amalgamates the skills, operations, and resources from key Airbus sites in Nantes and Montoir-de-Bretagne, noteworthy areas in western France. Additionally, it integrates the worldwide operations of Stelia Aerospace, a subsidiary of Airbus based in France that strengthens Airbus's standing in the aerostructure industry. Within Airbus Atlantic's oversight is a supply chain that includes over 500 direct suppliers for flight-centric products and more than 2,000 indirect suppliers for general procurement items.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Aerostructures Market

The aerostructures market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Fuselage, Empennage, Flight Control Surfaces, Wings, Nose, Nacelle and Pylon, Doors and Skid

2) By Material: Composites, Alloys and Super Alloys, Metals

3) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Advanced Air Mobility

4) By End Use: OEM, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Fuselage: Forward Fuselage, Mid Fuselage, Aft Fuselage

2) By Empennage: Horizontal Stabilizer, Vertical Stabilizer, Rudder and Elevator Assemblies

3) By Flight Control Surfaces: Ailerons, Flaps, Slats, Spoilers

4) By Wings: Wing Structure, Wing Tips, Wing Box

5) By Nose: Nose Cone, Cockpit Canopy, Radar Dome

6) By Nacelle and Pylon: Engine Nacelle, Pylon Assembly

7) By Doors and Skid: Passenger Doors, Cargo Doors, Emergency Exits, Landing Gear Skids

Global Aerostructures Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the aerostructures market and is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The Aerostructures Global Market Report 2025 encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

