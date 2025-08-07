Automotive Micro Motor Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

Automotive Micro Motor Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automotive Micro Motor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Automotive Micro Motor Market ?

The size of the automotive micro motor market has seen consistent growth in the past years. It is predicted to increase from $2.93 billion in 2024 to $3 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. Factors contributing to the growth in the historical period include fuel efficiency rules, customer demands for improved vehicle characteristics, global economic circumstances and vehicle safety regulation standards.

The automotive micro motor market is expected to experience steady growth, reaching $3.51 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.0%. Contributing factors include the rise of autonomous vehicles, sustainable transportation efforts, growth in shared mobility, and micro motor deployment in new automotive markets. Notable trends are vehicle electrification, automotive IoT connectivity, use of lightweight materials for efficiency, 3D printing in production, and renewable energy integration in vehicle systems.

Download a free sample of the automotive micro motor market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Automotive Micro Motor Global Market Growth?

The automotive micro motor market is projected to experience growth fueled by the escalating demand for luxury vehicles. Automotive micro motors, vital for the functioning of elements like power antennas, electric sunroofs, environmental purification, and other high-end features, are anticipated to see an increase in demand corresponding with the surge in the luxury cars market. A report by CarExpert Pty Ltd – an automotive publisher based in Australia, illustrates this correlation with the fact that Jaguar F-Pace SUV emerged as the top-selling vehicle of the brand in Australia, as of April 2023, recording 48 sales till that month. The report also revealed that Maserati sold thirty-one Grecale SUVs in 2023. Furthermore, Volo's XC40 luxury SUV observed a sales growth of 18.7% in 2023, amassing a total of 1505 units. As a result of these market trends, the automotive micro motors market is poised to advance, riding on the wave of increased demand for luxury vehicles.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Automotive Micro Motor Market?

Major players in the Automotive Micro Motor include:

. Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

. Buhler Motor GmbH

. Constar Micro Motor Co. Ltd.

. Johnson Electric

. Nidec Corporation

. Robert Bosch GmbH

. Denso Corporation

. Mabuchi Motors Co. Ltd.

. Asmo Co. Ltd.

. Brose Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Automotive Micro Motor Market?

Major automotive micro motor industry enterprises are focused on the creation of technologically upgraded products, such as compact motors free of magnets, with the aim of enhancing thermal performance and reducing environmental damage. Electric motors devoid of permanent magnets, known as magnet-free compact motors, employ different technologies including electromagnetic or inductive principles to achieve superior efficiency and compactness, thereby often reducing their weight and cost. ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a technological firm from Germany that supplies cutting-edge mobility products, introduced a magnet-less, small-sized electric motor in September 2023. What sets this motor apart is its inbuilt inductive current transmission unit in the rotor, enabling the creation of an ultra-compact electric motor. Its performance is on par with permanent magnet synchronous machines, currently the most popular drive systems in today's electric vehicles. The lack of magnets and rare earth materials boost supply stability as well as enhances sustainability and efficiency.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Automotive Micro Motor Market Report?

The automotive micro motormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: AC Micro Motor, DC Micro Motor

2) By Power Consumption: 48V, 25V-48V, 12V-24V, Less than 11V

3) By Technology: Brushed, Brushless

4) By Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) By AC Micro Motor: Induction AC Micro Motors, Synchronous AC Micro Motors, Stepper AC Micro Motors

2) By DC Micro Motor: Brushed DC Micro Motors, Brushless DC Micro Motors, Coreless DC Micro Motors

View the full automotive micro motor market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Automotive Micro Motor Industry?

In 2024, the automotive micro motor market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Micro Motor Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Global Market Report 2025

/report/automobiles-and-heavy-equipment-global-market-report

Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2025

/report/motor-vehicle-and-parts-dealers-global-market-report

Automotive Micro Electro Mechanical Systems Mems Sensor Global Market Report 2025

/report/automotive-micro-electro-mechanical-systems-mems-sensor-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.