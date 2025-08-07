Agricultural Fumigants Market To Exceed US $3.61 Billion By 2029, With 9.2% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Agricultural Fumigants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Agricultural Fumigants Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the size of the agricultural fumigants market. It is projected to expand from $2.38 billion in 2024 to $2.54 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The previously observed growth is linked to an increase in pest and disease management, the necessity for food safety, population growth, economic development, and a surge in agricultural production.

The market size for agricultural fumigants is projected to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $3.62 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Factors contributing to this growth over the predicted period include global trading and exports, an increase in crop losses, surging demand for high-grade produce, and an increase in disposable income. The forecast period is also expected to witness trends like biological fumigation, data-led decision-making processes, precise application methods, eco-friendly fumigants, collaborations, and partnerships.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Agricultural Fumigants Market?

The escalating frequency of pest invasions is forecasted to boost the expansion of the agricultural fumigants market. Regular infestations by various pests like mites, insects, nematodes and gastropod molluscs often afflict crops. These pest invasions have the potential to induce devastating effects on agricultural produce, market accessibility, the natural environment and everyday life. The growth of these pest invasions necessitates their control, thereby driving the demand for agricultural fumigants. For example, the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations (a specialized branch of the USA spearheading global initiatives to eradicate hunger and enhance nutrition and food security) states that around 20%-40% of global crop yield is lost due to pest invasions. Annually, plant diseases cost the global economy $220 billion, while invasive insects account for a loss of $70 billion. This rise in pest invasions is, therefore, predicted to fuel the expansion of the agricultural fumigants market over the forecast period.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Agricultural Fumigants Market?

Major players in the Agricultural Fumigants include:

. ARKEMA SA

. Nufarm Limited

. Solvay SA

. AMVAC Chemical Corporation

. UPL Chemical Co.

. BASF SE

. Syngenta AG

. Bayer AG

. Marrone Bio Innovations

. Valent Biosciences

What Are The Top Trends In The Agricultural Fumigants Industry?

The escalating number of collaborations and contracts among businesses is a significant trend emerging in the agricultural fumigants market. Major players in this market are concentrating on partnerships and agreements to come up with innovative strategies to reduce infestations and facilitate business expansion. For example, MustGrow, a Canadian agricultural biotechnology firm, inked an exclusive agreement with Bayer in January 2022 to assess MustGrow's biological technology's effectiveness and financial viability in significant agricultural areas. Bayer AG is a multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company based in Germany that contributes to human health and plant health.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Agricultural Fumigants Market Segments

The agricultural fumigantsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Methyl Bromide, Chloropicrin, Phosphine, Metam Sodium, 1,3-Dichloropropene, Other Agricultural Fumigants

2) By Crop Type: Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crop Types

3) By Form: Solid, Liquid, Gaseous

4) By Pest Control Method: Vacuum Chamber Fumigation, Tarpaulin, Structural, Non-Tarp Fumigation By Injection, Other Pest Control Methods

5) By Application: Warehouse & Silos, Soil

Subsegments:

1) By Methyl Bromide: Methyl Bromide for Soil Fumigation, Methyl Bromide for Commodity Fumigation

2) By Chloropicrin: Chloropicrin for Soil Treatment, Chloropicrin for Structural Fumigation

3) By Phosphine: Solid Phosphine, Liquid Phosphine

4) By Metam Sodium: Metam Sodium for Soil Fumigation, Metam Sodium for Pest Control

5) By 1,3-Dichloropropene: 1,3-Dichloropropene for Soil Fumigation, 1,3-Dichloropropene for Commodity Fumigation

6) By Other Agricultural Fumigants: Dimethyl Disulfide (DMDS), Sodium Nitrate, Ethylene Oxide, Other Specialty Fumigants

Which Regions Are Dominating The Agricultural Fumigants Market Landscape?

In 2024, the agricultural fumigants market was dominated by North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the quickest growth during the predicted period. The market report for agricultural fumigants presents an analysis across several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

