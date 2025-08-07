Aircraft Doors Market Anticipated To Grow At 8.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Doors Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Aircraft Doors Market In 2025?

In recent years, the size of the aircraft doors market has seen significant growth. The market is expected to rise from $5.68 billion in 2024 to $6.21 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Factors such as aircraft fleet expansion, regulatory standards, commercial air travel, global air travel increment, and military modernization have contributed to the growth in the historical period.

In the coming years, the aircraft doors market is forecasted to experience robust growth. The market's projected value is $8.6 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth in the prediction period can be linked to factors such as electric and hybrid aircraft, urban air mobility, remotely piloted and unmanned aircraft, space tourism and exploration, and environmentally friendly aviation initiatives. Key trends for this period encompass technological advancements, electro-mechanical braking, developed friction materials, wireless brake monitoring, and advanced anti-skid technology.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Aircraft Doors Market ?

The expansion of the aircraft doors market is anticipated to be driven by the surge in aircraft production. The process of manufacturing an airplane, a flying vehicle, is known as aircraft production. During the construction of an aircraft, various types of doors like passenger exit doors, emergency exit doors, and service doors are installed. These doors play a critical role in maintaining the required internal pressure of an aircraft and ensuring its safety. For instance, Airbus and Boeing, as noted in a November 2022 CAPA - Centre for Aviation report, anticipate delivering more than 1000 aircraft in 2022, with plans to increase production even further in 2023. The two Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) jointly delivered 898 aircraft in 2021 and 766 commercial aircraft in the first three quarters of 2022. Hence, the burgeoning aircraft production is fuelling the expansion of the aircraft doors market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Aircraft Doors Industry?

Major players in the Aircraft Doors Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

. Bombardier Inc.

. Aernnova Aerospace S.A.

. Groupe Latécoère

. Saab AB

. Elbit Systems Ltd.

. Triumph Group Inc.

. Collins Aerospace

. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

. Hellenic Aerospace Industry

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Aircraft Doors Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the aircraft doors industry are pursuing strategic alliances to broaden their consumer base and focus on lasting growth strategies. These alliances are cooperative relationships built between two or more firms with the aim to achieve specific business targets or objectives. Businesses in the aircraft door industry are collaborating with aircraft manufacturers to promote business growth, foster innovation, gain a competitive advantage, enhance cost-effectiveness, and encourage resource reuse. For instance, in February 2024, Airbus, a commercial aircraft manufacturing company from India, teamed up with Dynamatic Technologies, another Indian aerospace company, to introduce A220 aircraft doors in India. This agreement empowers Dynamatic to produce a variety of doors for the A220 project, including cargo, passenger, service, and over-wing emergency exit doors. This collaboration is expected to pave the way for more opportunities for other Indian suppliers, thus aiding local economic growth and the creation of jobs in the aerospace sector. Furthermore, it will strengthen the Indian aerospace environment by advancing complex system integration capabilities and local technological knowledge.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aircraft Doors Market Report?

The aircraft doors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Door Type: Passenger Doors, Cargo Doors, Emergency Doors, Service or Access Doors, Landing Gear Doors, Other Door Types

2) By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft

3) By Operating Mechanism: Manual, Hydraulic

4) By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation

5) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Doors: Main Passenger Doors, Overwing Emergency Exits, Cabin Service Doors

2) By Cargo Doors: Main Cargo Doors, Side Cargo Doors, Bulk Cargo Doors

3) By Emergency Doors: Emergency Exits, Escape Hatches, Emergency Service Doors

4) By Service or Access Doors: Maintenance Access Doors, Lavatory Service Doors, Galley Service Doors

5) By Landing Gear Doors: Main Landing Gear Doors, Nose Landing Gear Doors, Retraction Doors

6) By Other Door Types: Fuel Access Doors, Equipment Access Doors, Engine Service Doors

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aircraft Doors Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the aircraft doors market as the largest region, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth moving forward. According to the Aircraft Doors Global Market Report 2025, the markets of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa have been evaluated and detailed.

