Edgewell Personal Care To Webcast Fireside Chat At The Canaccord Genuity 45Th Annual Growth Conference
SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC ) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Tuesday August 12, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. ET. Dan Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer, and Fran Weissman, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting for Edgewell.
About Edgewell Personal Care:
Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,700 employees worldwide.
