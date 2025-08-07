Crunch Franchise Brings A State-Of-The-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym To Watsonville, California

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Watsonville in Watsonville, California. The $5 million, 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Winter 2025. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Ventures, LLC, Crunch Watsonville will be located at 1986 Freedom Boulevard in the former Big Lots space - creating a new fitness offering for residents of Watsonville.

Crunch Watsonville will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design, combining Relax & Recover® amenities with modern aesthetics, additional functional training areas and an increased emphasis on strength training to elevate the fitness experience in an affordable environment. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Watsonville offers the Crunch 3.0 modernized look,with top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, power half-hour circuit training, personal training, a dedicated group fitness studio, Olympic lifting platforms, Ride cycling classes, advanced HIIT classes, a functional HIITZONETM training area with indoor turf, TRX®, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, Kids Crunch babysitting, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Fitness Ventures, LLC owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S. Crunch Watsonville will be Fitness Ventures' fourth location in California and 77th nationwide, and the franchisee has plans to open at least 10 more locations this year.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Watsonville. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures, LLC. "With a high-energy, fun environment and memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit CrunchWatsonville for more information about memberships and to sign up. Crunch Watsonville will be offering an exclusive limited time promotion for their founding members. The first 500 founding members to lock in their rate will receive $1 down, one month free, a complimentary t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training and more.

Crunch is also expanding its team within the Watsonville community and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history please apply today at CrunchWatsonville .

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness

