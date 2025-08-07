Field Trip Health Toronto Launches Group Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy To Expand Access To Transformative Health Care
Located at 30 Duncan Street, Suite 400, in the heart of downtown Toronto, the clinic is led by Dr. Mario Nucci, a leading physician in the field of integrative mental health and psychedelic medicine. Since its founding, the Toronto clinic has become one of Canada's foremost centers for personalized ketamine therapy. With the addition of group sessions, Field Trip continues to set a national standard in progressive mental healthcare.
A New Era of Healing: The Power of Group Therapy
Group KAP sessions at Field Trip Health are grounded in the understanding that healing doesn't have to happen in isolation. Designed for small, carefully curated groups, each session provides:
Safe, supportive environments guided by licensed psychotherapists and medical staff
Shared preparation and integration to foster connection, empathy, and resilience
Cost-effective access to the same high-quality care offered in individual sessions
Research-backed outcomes that show group therapy can be equally effective in treating depression and anxiety
“We're excited to bring the healing power of community into our treatment model,” says Dr. Nucci.“Psychedelic-assisted group therapy can help individuals not only gain insight into their own challenges, but also feel seen and supported by others on a similar journey.”
Why Ketamine? Why Now?
Ketamine is one of the most promising innovations in modern psychiatry. As a fast-acting dissociative anesthetic, it has demonstrated rapid improvements in treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and chronic anxiety.
At Field Trip Health Toronto, ketamine is administered in a calm, spa-like environment under clinical supervision. Each session includes preparation, guided therapy during the experience, and post-session integration, ensuring clients receive comprehensive, personalized support.
About Field Trip Health | Toronto
Field Trip Health Toronto is a leader in psychedelic-assisted therapy, offering a range of services that include:
Individual & group ketamine-assisted psychotherapy
Talk therapy & integration
Medical evaluations for KAP eligibility
Mindfulness-based preparation & aftercare
Website:
Ian Ruberry
Field Trip Health Canada
+1 647-933-4770

