Automotive Engine Oil Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments With The Latest Updates

The Business Research Company's Automotive Engine Oil Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive Engine Oil Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size for automotive engine oil has seen a consistent growth. From 2024 to 2025, it is projected to rise from $43.47 billion to $45.56 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The notable growth during the historic period was a consequence of a rise in car ownership rates, the expansion of the automotive industry, increased urbanization levels, and heightened consumer understanding of maintenance.

The automotive engine oil market is expected to see strong growth, with a projected value of $55.73 billion by 2029 and a CAGR of 5.2%. Driving factors include EV adoption, tighter emission regulations, evolving engine technologies, demand for eco-friendly lubricants, and digitization in auto maintenance. Trends shaping the market include synthetic oils, use of nanotechnology, extended service intervals, fuel efficiency focus, and circular practices in oil manufacturing.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Automotive Engine Oil Market?

The automotive engine oil market is witnessing a significant surge due to the rising needs for carrier vehicles from small and medium-sized businesses. Carrier vehicles are light commercial vehicles designed for the transportation of goods. There is a global trend of increased production of these lightweight commercial vehicles. Consequently, this growth in the manufacturing of light commercial vehicles will directly affect the demand for automotive engine oil. For instance, data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers highlights an escalation from 11.84 million light commercial vehicles produced in Q1-Q3 in 2020 to 13.72 million vehicles in the same period in 2021. Therefore, the growth of the automotive engine oil market can be ascribed to the mounting demand for carrier vehicles.

Which Players Dominate The Automotive Engine Oil Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Automotive Engine Oil include:

. Exxon Mobil Corporation

. Valvoline Inc.

. Fuchs Petrolub SE

. Castrol Ltd.

. Shell plc

. Chevron Corporation

. BP plc

. TotalEnergies SE

. Sinopec Group

. Motul SA

What Are The Future Trends Of The Automotive Engine Oil Market?

The main trend in the automotive engine oil market that's gaining traction is technological advancements. The main players in this industry are concentrating on introducing more efficient engine oils to fulfil consumer needs. For example, in May 2023, Uno Minda, a firm based in India that manufactures bespoke automotive solutions and systems, publicized the release of its BS VI compliant engine oils for two-wheelers in the aftermarket. The firm's intention is to satisfy the soaring demand for efficient engine oils in the automotive sector and to meet the changing needs of its customers, who are seeking high-quality lubricants for their automobiles.

Global Automotive Engine Oil Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The automotive engine oilmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Grade: Mineral, Synthetic, Semi-Synthetic

2) By Engine: Gasoline, Diesel, Alternative Fuel

3) By Technology: Premium Conventional Engine Oil, Full Synthetic Engine Oil, Synthetic Blend Engine Oil, Higher Mileage Engine Oil

4) By Application: Passenger Vehicles, LCV, HCV, Two-Wheelers, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Mineral: Conventional Mineral Oil, Additive-Enhanced Mineral Oil

2) By Synthetic: Full Synthetic Oil, Group IV (PAO) Synthetic Oil, Group V Synthetic Oil

3) By Semi-Synthetic: Synthetic Blend Oil, Partial Synthetic Oil

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Automotive Engine Oil Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the automotive engine oil market. The report on the automotive engine oil market covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

