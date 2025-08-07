Automotive Fabric Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

Automotive Fabric Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automotive Fabric Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive Fabric Market Through 2025?

The size of the automotive fabric market has seen consistent growth recently. The market, which is projected to increase from $36.94 billion in 2024 to $37.99 billion in 2025, will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during this historic period include an emphasis on interior aesthetics, a rise in vehicle manufacturing, consumer preference for comfort and safety, regulatory measures, and options for customization.

The automotive fabric market is forecasted to expand steadily, reaching $46.91 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Growth will be supported by the electrification of vehicles, integration of connectivity features, minimalist interior designs, sustainability trends, advanced safety components, and enhanced ambient lighting. Notable trends include smart textile technologies, eco-friendly and recyclable fabrics, antimicrobial surfaces, textured finishes, haptic feedback integration, and cruelty-free material alternatives.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Automotive Fabric Market?

The expectation of rising demand for cars is set to drive the growth of the automotive fabric market in the following period. There has been a continuous rise in the global economy, enhancing living standards and subsequently boosting purchasing power. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic caused individuals to seek safer transportation methods that encouraged social distancing, indirectly promoting the automobile industry's growth. The surge in automobile demand will subsequently increase the need for automobile fabrics, which provide optimum comfort, safety, and protection during travel. According to data from OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), there was a rise in global passenger car sales, with numbers moving from 53 million in 2020 to 56 million in 2021. Commercial vehicle sales also saw an increase, moving from 24 million in 2020 to 26 million in 2021. The growing demand for commercial and passenger vehicles is thus a key driving factor for the expansion of the automotive fabric market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Automotive Fabric Market?

Major players in the Automotive Fabric include:

. Acme Mills Pvt Ltd.

. Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.

. Arvind Limited.

. Grupo Antolin Irausa SA

. Heathcoat Fabrics Limited.

. Lear Corporation

. Martur Automotive Seating Systems

. Navbharat Textile Industries Ltd.

. Seiren Co. Ltd.

. Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Automotive Fabric Market In The Future?

The rise of recycled fabrics in the automotive fabric market is a significant trend gaining traction. Recycled fabrics are made by converting waste into new fibers which are then woven into fabric. Escalating environmental concerns regarding the detrimental effects of waste incineration, high industrial discharges from textile factories, and the exhaustion of raw materials have pivoted the market towards sustainable materials. For instance, in October 2022, Lear Corp., a U.S. manufacturer of automotive seating and electrical systems, launched ReNewKnit. ReNewKnit, an exclusive Lear product and an industry-first, is a superior, fully recyclable warp-knitted fabric with enhanced functionality. At the end of its lifespan, ReNewKnit is completely recyclable.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Automotive Fabric Market

The automotive fabricmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fabric Type: Polyester, Vinyl, Leather, Nylon, Other Fabric Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Application: Carpets or Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-Assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety-Belts, Airbags, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Polyester: Woven Polyester, Non-Woven Polyester, Blended Polyester

2) By Vinyl: PVC Vinyl, PU Vinyl

3) By Leather: Genuine Leather, Synthetic Leather, Suede Leather

4) By Nylon: Woven Nylon, Non-woven Nylon, Blended Nylon

5) By Other Fabric Types: Cotton, Acrylic, Wool, Specialty Fabrics

Global Automotive Fabric Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the dominant region in the automotive fabric market was Asia-Pacific. The automotive fabric market report incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

