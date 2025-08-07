Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

Automotive Exhaust Systems Global Market Report 2025

Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the automotive exhaust systems market has gradually expanded over the past few years. The market's growth is expected to increase from $42.3 billion in 2024 to $44.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The historic period's growth can be credited to factors such as regulatory emissions standards, consumer demand, an increase in vehicle production, fuel efficiency necessities, and noise pollution control requirements.

The automotive exhaust systems market is projected to grow significantly, reaching $57.66 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.9%. The growth will be influenced by the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, use of lightweight materials, autonomous driving, aftermarket demand, hydrogen vehicles, and goals to reduce emissions. Emerging trends include sensor-integrated emission controls, innovative coatings, advanced manufacturing, industry collaborations, system customization, and aesthetic enhancements.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market?

The surge in the manufacturing of cars is propelling the growth of the automotive exhaust systems market. The swift increase in disposable income among individuals in both developing and developed nations, coupled with the rising demand for personal transportation for everyday commuting, has facilitated a swift surge in the global demand for cars. This rise in the demand for vehicles is predicted to amplify the utilization of automotive exhaust systems, given that they are a crucial part in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Belgium-based automobile industry organization in the European Union, revealed in May 2023 that around 85.4 million motor vehicles were manufactured globally in 2022, marking a growth of 5.7% compared to 2021. Consequently, the escalating production of automobiles is anticipated to augment the demand for automotive exhaust systems during the forecast period.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Automotive Exhaust Systems Market?

Major players in the Automotive Exhaust Systems include:

. Benteler International AG

. Continental AG

. Eberspacher Group

. Faurecia SE

. Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG

. Tenneco Inc.

. MagnaFlow

. Borla Performance Industries

. Bosal Industries Limited

. Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Automotive Exhaust Systems Market?

The trend of setting up fresh production facilities is fast catching on in the automotive exhaust systems market. Firms engaged in the automotive exhaust systems realm are eager on constructing new manufacturing sites in order to broaden their business and tap into budding markets. For example, Eberspaecher, a German manufacturing enterprise specialized in exhaust emission control systems, founded a new facility in Thailand in October 2023. The newly-established factory, sprawling over 3,000 square meters, came to fruition in a remarkable span of five months at AAPICO ́s Rayong property. This plant is expected to provide employment to about 150 people who will create exhaust systems for passenger cars which will be utilized in a prime pickup truck model by a prominent U.S. automobile manufacturer.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Growth

The automotive exhaust systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), Other Technologies

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck and Bus

Subsegments:

1) By Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): Platinum-Based DOC, Palladium-Based DOC, Rhodium-Based DOC

2) By Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF): Ceramic DPF, Metallic DPF, Wall-Flow DPF, Flow-Through DPF

3) By Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR): Urea-Based SCR, Ammonia-Based SCR

4) By Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR): Low-Pressure EGR, High-Pressure EGR

5) By Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF): Wall-Flow GPF, Flow-Through GPF

6) By Other Technologies: Active Exhaust Systems, Integrated Exhaust Systems, Exhaust Manifolds

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automotive Exhaust Systems Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the market for automotive exhaust systems with anticipated growth. The market report about automotive exhaust systems includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

