Chicago Slice Brings Pro Pickleball Showcase To Gallagher Way With 'Paddle In The Park'

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, August 20, Wrigleyville is set to host a one-of-a-kind pickleball showcase as the Chicago Slice brings professional pickleball to Gallagher Way for Paddle in the Park, an electrifying exhibition event featuring some of the top players in the world.

The event will bring together professionals from the Major League Pickleball and Carvana PPA Tour to showcase the quick, fun nature of the fastest growing sport in the United States. Attendees can expect to see the sport played at its highest level while showcasing the sport's top stars.

Headlining the event are The Pickle Stars, led by Paddletek's World No. 1 Anna Leigh Waters, alongside Jack Munro, Connor Garnett, and Leigh Waters. They'll square off against Chicago's hometown team, Major League Pickleball's Chicago Slice, featuring James Ignatowich, Vivian Glozman, Max Freeman, and Callie Smith.

The event kicks off with free, open play from 1:00 – 3:00 PM, welcoming the public to try their hand at America's fastest-growing sport. Gates officially open at 4:35 PM for fans attending the Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers game at Wrigley Field. Access to Paddle in the Park is free with a valid Cubs game ticket.

"It's a rare chance to see pickleball played at the highest level, right in the heart of Chicago and just steps from Wrigley Field. Paddle in the Park will be a true celebration of competition, access, and community," said Ron Saslow, Co-Owner and Managing Director of the Chicago Slice.

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Time: 4:35 PM – 7:00 PM (Open play from 1:00–3:00 PM)

Location: Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613 Admission: Free with valid ticket to Brewers vs. Cubs game at Wrigley Field

To celebrate the event and grow the game locally, all participating pros will host exclusive clinics the night before, on Tuesday, August 19, at five premier pickleball venues across Chicagoland: Sure Shot Pickleball in Naperville, SPF in Lincoln Park, Pickleball Clubhouse in Irving Park, The Picklr in Villa Park, and one additional location to be announced.

As a special moment for fans, Anna Leigh Waters will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field ahead of the 7:05 PM Cubs game.

For full event details, including player appearances and clinic registration, follow @ChicagoSliceMLP on social media and visit .

About Chicago Slice

The Chicago Slice is a professional pickleball team competing in Major League Pickleball (MLP) Challenger division, representing the vibrant city of Chicago on the national stage. Known for their competitive spirit and dynamic team chemistry, the Slice features top-tier athletes from diverse backgrounds, each bringing unique skills to the court. For more information, visit

