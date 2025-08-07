Rival Technologies Launches New Features To Modernize Research And Boost Agility

Latest upgrades help insight teams scale conversational, AI-powered research with real-time data, broader reach, and faster analysis

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rival Technologies , the leader in conversational research, has introduced a series of product enhancements aimed at modernizing the research process and accelerating adoption of mobile-first, AI-enabled methods.

"These updates are about giving insight teams what they actually need right now," said Andrew Reid, founder and CEO of Rival Technologies. "Smarter recruitment, easier community management, new distribution channels, AI that actually saves you time and respects the participant experience. We're building tools that help researchers move faster and dig deeper, without losing what makes this work human."

The latest release reflects Rival's continued focus on practical innovation, introducing tools that make it easier to recruit the right participants, manage communities, distribute surveys, and analyze results, all in one streamlined platform that handles quant, qual and video responses.

Firstly, Rival has expanded its AI capabilities to help researchers move from raw data to insights faster, including its new Unstructured Data Agent (UDA). UDA brings together Rival's proprietary tools to transform open-ended survey feedback into actionable insights. Purpose-built for researchers, it enables scalable qual analysis embedded in quant workflows. Rival's Multi-Agent AI Framework , announced earlier this year, is a modular, scalable system of AI Agents designed to enhance every stage of the research process.

In addition, new features have been added which include:



Pinterest Pixel Tracking, joining existing integrations with Meta, Reddit, and Taboola, and expanding the platform's recruitment capabilities via QR codes, CRMs, and branded websites and apps

A new Authoring Assistant pilot and AI Smart Probe, which support faster creation of conversational chat surveys with tone suggestions and smart follow-ups

A proprietary Thoughtfulness Score evaluates open-ended responses across video, voice, and text on dimensions like relevance, clarity, and emotional depth.

Early access support for WhatsApp as a distribution channel, adding to SMS and email

Advanced filtering and sampling logic for more targeted respondent outreach

A real-time Community Health Dashboard, offering instant visibility into subscription trends, engagement rates, demographics, and active participation Backend upgrades including Rival Connect (mid-chat redirects ), member management tools, open-ended paste prevention, and survey distribution via external platforms

Brands such as ŌURA, Carnival Corporation, Time Out, Kellanova, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Cash App have embraced Rival's conversational approach , citing improved speed, agility, and data richness. Clients report completion rates above 90% and an 800% increase in response depth when video and probe are used.

The announcement comes as Rival Technologies and sister company Reach3 Insights mark seven years in business . The companies, part of Rival Group, continue to expand across sectors such as CPG, media, tech, retail, and financial services.

About Rival Group

Rival Group is one of North America's largest independent research companies. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices across North America, Rival Group uniquely combines proprietary research technology, certified panels, and expert consultancy. The company delivers faster, more authentic and actionable insights to over 500 clients across industries, including technology, finance, consumer goods, media & entertainment, health and public affairs, by redefining how organizations connect with people.

Rival Group includes three operating companies: Rival Technologies, Reach3 Insights, and Angus Reid Group. Rival Technologies and Reach3 earned spots on Greenbook's 2024 GRIT Top 10 Most Innovative Suppliers list after making the Top 50 list five years in a row. Angus Reid Group brings decades of leadership in public opinion polling and policy research, adding expanded capabilities in social, political, and public affairs insights.

