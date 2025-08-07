Rival Technologies Launches New Features To Modernize Research And Boost Agility
Latest upgrades help insight teams scale conversational, AI-powered research with real-time data, broader reach, and faster analysis
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rival Technologies , the leader in conversational research, has introduced a series of product enhancements aimed at modernizing the research process and accelerating adoption of mobile-first, AI-enabled methods.
"These updates are about giving insight teams what they actually need right now," said Andrew Reid, founder and CEO of Rival Technologies. "Smarter recruitment, easier community management, new distribution channels, AI that actually saves you time and respects the participant experience. We're building tools that help researchers move faster and dig deeper, without losing what makes this work human."
The latest release reflects Rival's continued focus on practical innovation, introducing tools that make it easier to recruit the right participants, manage communities, distribute surveys, and analyze results, all in one streamlined platform that handles quant, qual and video responses.
Firstly, Rival has expanded its AI capabilities to help researchers move from raw data to insights faster, including its new Unstructured Data Agent (UDA). UDA brings together Rival's proprietary tools to transform open-ended survey feedback into actionable insights. Purpose-built for researchers, it enables scalable qual analysis embedded in quant workflows. Rival's Multi-Agent AI Framework , announced earlier this year, is a modular, scalable system of AI Agents designed to enhance every stage of the research process.
In addition, new features have been added which include:
-
Pinterest Pixel Tracking, joining existing integrations with Meta, Reddit, and Taboola, and expanding the platform's recruitment capabilities via QR codes, CRMs, and branded websites and apps
A new Authoring Assistant pilot and AI Smart Probe, which support faster creation of conversational chat surveys with tone suggestions and smart follow-ups
A proprietary Thoughtfulness Score evaluates open-ended responses across video, voice, and text on dimensions like relevance, clarity, and emotional depth.
Early access support for WhatsApp as a distribution channel, adding to SMS and email
Advanced filtering and sampling logic for more targeted respondent outreach
A real-time Community Health Dashboard, offering instant visibility into subscription trends, engagement rates, demographics, and active participation
Backend upgrades including Rival Connect (mid-chat redirects ), member management tools, open-ended paste prevention, and survey distribution via external platforms
Brands such as ŌURA, Carnival Corporation, Time Out, Kellanova, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Cash App have embraced Rival's conversational approach , citing improved speed, agility, and data richness. Clients report completion rates above 90% and an 800% increase in response depth when video and probe are used.
The announcement comes as Rival Technologies and sister company Reach3 Insights mark seven years in business . The companies, part of Rival Group, continue to expand across sectors such as CPG, media, tech, retail, and financial services.
About Rival Group
Rival Group is one of North America's largest independent research companies. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices across North America, Rival Group uniquely combines proprietary research technology, certified panels, and expert consultancy. The company delivers faster, more authentic and actionable insights to over 500 clients across industries, including technology, finance, consumer goods, media & entertainment, health and public affairs, by redefining how organizations connect with people.
Rival Group includes three operating companies: Rival Technologies, Reach3 Insights, and Angus Reid Group. Rival Technologies and Reach3 earned spots on Greenbook's 2024 GRIT Top 10 Most Innovative Suppliers list after making the Top 50 list five years in a row. Angus Reid Group brings decades of leadership in public opinion polling and policy research, adding expanded capabilities in social, political, and public affairs insights.
Media contact:
Marie Melsheimer
+1-541-815-3951
[email protected]
SOURCE Rival TechnologiesWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment