Marblegate Asset Management Adds Suleman Lunat As Managing Director

Lunat will strengthen Marblegate's core investment, restructuring, value creation and sourcing functions

Marblegate CIO Andrew Milgram says M3 Partners co-founder, senior leader at Apollo and Brean will support Marblegate's ability to drive outcomes in overlooked and undervalued companies and assets

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marblegate Asset Management, a leading middle market alternative investment firm focused on distressed, special situations, and complex financings, has hired Suleman Lunat as a Managing Director. In this role, he will support Marblegate's research, restructuring, and value creation and sourcing teams – strengthening the firm's expertise and capacity as it looks to deploy capital as more middle market companies will be forced to restructure and capitalize on opportunities either ignored or overlooked by traditional investors.

"Suleman is an incredibly creative and incisive investment mind – and his three decades of delivering results speak for themselves," said Andrew Milgram, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Marblegate Asset Management. "I've known Suleman for more than 20 years – his experience catalyzing complex transactions fits Marblegate's approach and will further enhance our ability to produce uncorrelated outcomes and pursue opportunities that other firms cannot."

"Being a successful opportunistic investor doesn't just require a contrarian view of the world to see value where most don't, it also requires an operational, restructuring and multi-disciplinary mindset to create the value that others can't," said Suleman Lunat. "Marblegate is well-known for this approach, and I am excited to join Andrew and Paul in leading their incredibly creative and talented team to unlock value in the companies and assets that we invest in and deliver differentiated returns for investors."

Lunat brings more than 30 years of direct investing and investment banking experience advising companies in North America and Europe on bankruptcy, restructuring, M&A and corporate finance transactions. Lunat served as Head of Private Investments and Special Situations at Brean Asset Management from 2019 to 2023. From 2014 to 2017, he was the co-founder of M3 Partners, an operational turnaround advisory and investment firm, where he co-sponsored and was Executive Vice President for M III Acquisition Corporation, a $150 million SPAC raised by the company in 2016. Prior to this, Lunat was a Principal at Apollo Global Management leading investments in special situations, and held a variety of roles at Greenhill & Co. in its restructuring, M&A and merchant banking groups.

About Marblegate Asset Management

Marblegate Asset Management is an alternative investment firm with more than $3 billion in assets under management that specializes in middle market distressed, special opportunities and complex financings. As a turnaround-oriented investor, Marblegate utilizes in-house financial and operational restructuring expertise to transform companies and assets to create value. With our broad mandate and direct sourcing, we uncover opportunities irrespective of the economic environment. Our flexible approach enables us to invest across the full range of distress and special situations. This spans restructuring situations-from bankruptcies and turnarounds to carveouts and liquidations-as well as opportunistic credit financings such as DIP, rescue, bridge, asset-based, and litigation financing, plus strategies for monetizing misunderstood and non-traditional assets. For more information, please visit or our LinkedIn page .

SOURCE Marblegate Asset Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED