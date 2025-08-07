GSA Announces Keynote Speakers And Full Program For Next Month's Responsible Seafood Summit In Cartagena

"The seafood industry has a huge impact on hundreds of millions of people's lives. The expert speakers we have convened will explore the ways in which seafood impacts global food security, human health, economies and the environment," said Jamie Wright, Program Director for the Summit. "Our CEO Mike Kocsis will challenge attendees to think about the impacts that their businesses have and how they can extend their influence to drive continual improvement in both seafood production and procurement. If you're a seafood professional who drives sustainability initiatives at your company or beyond, the Responsible Seafood Summit is tailor made for you."

Dr. Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted, Director for Nutrition, Health and Food Security Impact Area Platform at the Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centers (CGIAR), will open the Summit and explore the impact that seafood and seafood production can have on global food security and the challenge of providing protein to areas of the world that need it most. A recipient of the 2021 World Food Prize and the Arrell Global Food Innovation Award, Dr. Thilsted has been recognized globally for her leadership in developing nutrition-sensitive approaches to aquatic food systems. She serves on several high-level UN food and nutrition panels and co-chairs the EAT-Lancet 2.0 Commission.

Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, cardiologist and Dean of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, will discuss why seafood consumption is crucial to human health and deserves its status as a "super food." A leading voice in the field of dietary science, Dr. Mozaffarian has authored nearly 400 scientific publications and advised organizations including the WHO, the American Heart Association, and multiple national governments.

Dr. Jason Clay, Senior Vice President of Markets at World Wildlife Fund-US, will share his perspective on emerging global trends in food systems. Through his leadership at WWF's Markets Institute, Dr. Clay has helped reshape the organization's work with the private sector, focusing on sustainable agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries. With more than 35 years of experience in environmental and human rights advocacy, he brings a systems-level view of challenges and solutions across the global food supply chain.

Other key topics being addressed at the Summit include antimicrobial resistance and efforts to curtail antibiotic usage in aquaculture; the role that tilapia will play in food security and nutrition initiatives; standardization throughout traceability systems; supporting small-scale fishers and farmers; Fishery Improvement Project case studies on Argentinian red shrimp and mahimahi; the impact of tariffs on global seafood trade and more. Also, for the first time, the Summit will feature an afternoon breakout session delivered in Spanish.

Now in its 24th year, the Summit brings together industry leaders from around the globe for four days of networking, field trips and forward-thinking discussions that address the challenges and opportunities in seafood production, sourcing and trading. Registration and agenda information is available on the event website .

Three pricing tiers are available, with discounts available for GSA corporate members and residents of Latin America. GSA's hotel block closes at the end of August and rooms are limited. Reserve your room now ! Don't miss your chance to be a part of this influential gathering of global seafood leaders.

