Aesthetic Clinics Earn Up To $25K In Monthly Revenue With The HELIOS 785 PICO

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that pigment is one of the most fickle conditions to treat. With an unpredictable nature influenced by a variety of factors, such as genetics, skin type, hormonal changes, and more, achieving consistent results can seem almost impossible for even the most experienced practitioners. Monarch Aesthetic Services (MAS) is proud to offer the HELIOS 785 PICO to all of its offices, a new-age technology that turns pigment protocols into profit.

Engineered to fight stubborn pigmented and/or vascular lesions, the HELIOS 785 PICO is powered by dual 785nm and 532nm wavelengths, widening the spectrum of treatments that clinicians can provide-and quickly proving itself to be the laser investment that pays itself. Distributed by Monarch Aesthetic Services, the HELIOS 785 PICO has been reported to yield an average of $12,000 to $25,000 in monthly revenue.

To put this into perspective, even with just ten clients per month, medical aesthetic providers can offer facial rejuvenation packages, charcoal peels (A.K.A. "Hollywood Peels"), small tattoo removals, and MelaClearTM melasma treatments-priced anywhere from $1,500 to $3,600 per package. The versatility of HELIOS 785 PICO alone makes it easy to scale clinical outcomes and revenue with ease, without overcomplicating their treatment menu or investing in multiple high-cost devices.

Monarch Aesthetic Services is proud to equip its partner offices with the HELIOS 785 PICO . As part of our mission to provide performance-driven, revenue-generating technologies for aesthetic practices, HELIOS blends clinical excellence with smart business decisions.

There is a growing patient demand for pigment correction, skin revitalization, and tattoo removal, and the HELIOS 785 PICO offers a solution-one that addresses consumer needs and positions aesthetic offices for success. Combined with robust training and ongoing support from the Monarch Aesthetic Services team, the HELIOS 785 PICO helps providers deliver superior outcomes, expand their service offerings, and increase profitability by tenfold.

About Monarch Aesthetic Services

Monarch Aesthetic Services is the premier partnership for medical aesthetic practices. The company was established to help clinicians nationwide make the right, revenue-generating decisions for their business-and with a relationship-centered approach, the MAS team is dedicated to being your long-term partnership for success.

