ADCOLOR Announces Honorees For 19Th Annual ADCOLOR Awards
Winners will be announced on November 14th at the organization's annual award show
NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to building community in the creative industries, today announced the honorees for its 19th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. Disney, a Presenting Partner of ADCOLOR 2025, will serve as the venue for this year's in-person Awards Show, where the honorees will be celebrated. The show, taking place on Friday, November 14, 2025 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida, will serve as the culmination of ADCOLOR 2025, which includes ADCOLOR's annual conference, award show and talent programs and has a theme of "CTRL + ALT + LIFT".
Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have honored individuals and companies that go above and beyond to make a difference in the creative and tech industries. The awards include several non-competitive categories, whose honorees are chosen by ADCOLOR's highly esteemed Board of Directors and respective partners. Microsoft has proudly hosted ADCOLOR Awards judging since 2014 and returned as host again this year. The 2025 ADCOLOR honorees include executives from Chili's Grill & Bar, Ghetto Film School, TikTok, Yahoo and more.
The full list of 2025 ADCOLOR Honorees can be found below.
"Each year, ADCOLOR honors companies and individuals who stand out not just for what they've achieved, but for staying true to their values along the way," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "Though their fields, career paths, and missions may differ, each 2025 honoree has uniquely proven how they embody our 'Rise Up, Reach Back' mission. It's a privilege to recognize them on the ADCOLOR stage in November."
For more information on this year's honorees, please visit the ADCOLOR site . The site also features the 2025 nominees of ADCOLOR's competitive categories, which were announced last week. ADCOLOR will also announce its 2025 classes of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS in August.
Those interested in attending ADCOLOR 2025 can purchase tickets on the event's registration site . For partnership opportunities, please reach out to [email protected] . For additional updates and information, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram and LinkedIn .
About ADCOLOR
Founded in 2005, ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to build a community of professionals in the creative industries who see, support, and celebrate each other while remaining authentically themselves. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations from a variety of backgrounds and life experiences RISE UP by honoring their accomplishments and amplifying their ideas; then we guide these leaders and mentors-to-be to REACH BACK and find others who deserve attention and promotion. To learn more about our programs and partners, visit .
2025 ADCOLOR Honorees
ADCOLOR in Music Executive
-
Ryan Ford: Co-Founder & President, Cashmere
ADCOLOR | One Club Creatives
-
Kaleeta McDade: Global Chief Experience Design Officer, VML
Oved Valadez: Executive Creative Director & Founding Partner, INDUSTRY
Advocate
-
Joe Hall: Founder, Ghetto Film School
Catalysts
-
Diversability
-
Accepted by Tiffany Yu, CEO & Founder, Diversability
Legends
-
George Felix: Chief Marketing Officer, Chili's Grill & Bar
Sofia Hernandez: Global Head of Business Marketing & Commercial Partnerships, TikTok
Lifetime Achievement
-
Dani Monroe: M.S.O.D., Founder, Martha's Vineyard Summit; President, CenterFocus International, Inc.
Most Valuable Partnership
-
P&G and Mielle
-
Accepted by Mielle leadership: Omar Goff, President; Monique Rodriguez, Co-Founder & CEO; Melvin Rodriguez, Co-Founder and COO
Mr. ADCOLOR
-
Umar Issa: Head of Inclusive & Cultural Partnerships, Yahoo
Ms. ADCOLOR
-
Jochebed Fekadu: Director, Marketing and Inclusion & Impact, Omnicom Precision Marketing Group
