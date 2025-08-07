123Invent Inventor Develops New Carry On Luggage Seat (PTA-485)
NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and comfortable seat to use when traveling with a piece of luggage," said an inventor, from Marysville, Wash., "so I invented the SEATCASE. My design ensures a seat is always available, so you never have to sit on the floor."
The invention provides a new seat designed for use atop a piece of luggage. In doing so, it ensures a seat is available when needed in an airport, when waiting for a taxi, etc. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. It also could help relieve stress and strain. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, children, the elderly, etc.
The SEATCASE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Brian Jensen at 425-870-5423 or email [email protected] .
