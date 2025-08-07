Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops New Carry On Luggage Seat (PTA-485)


2025-08-07 10:31:38
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and comfortable seat to use when traveling with a piece of luggage," said an inventor, from Marysville, Wash., "so I invented the SEATCASE. My design ensures a seat is always available, so you never have to sit on the floor."

The invention provides a new seat designed for use atop a piece of luggage. In doing so, it ensures a seat is available when needed in an airport, when waiting for a taxi, etc. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. It also could help relieve stress and strain. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, children, the elderly, etc.

The SEATCASE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Brian Jensen at 425-870-5423 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN07082025003732001241ID1109899228

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search