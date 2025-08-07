Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”) today announced its participation at two upcoming investor conferences:



August 19, 2025: Seaport Research Partners' Annual Summer Conference (virtual)

September 4, 2025: Jefferies' Industrials Conference (in-person in New York, NY) – Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 3:30pm ET in addition to participating in one-on-ones with individual investors.



MTI will be represented by Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Erik Aldag, Chief Financial Officer, and Lydia Kopylova, Vice President of Investor Relations, at both events.

To register and for additional details and presentation materials, please visit MTI's Events & Presentations page.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024. For further information, please visit our website at .

Investor Relations Contact

Lydia Kopylova

...

Media Contact

Stephanie Heise

...