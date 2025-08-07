Centrical Named Leader In 2025 SPARK Matrixtm For Workforce Engagement Management By QKS Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrical , the leading AI Performance Experience Platform for frontline teams, has been positioned as a 2025 technology leader in thereport by global advisory firm. The evaluation recognizes Centrical's innovation in integrating performance, learning, and quality management into a unified platform, as well as the measurable impact this technology has delivered for customers across frontline operations.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, vendor capabilities, and competitive positioning. This includes a visual matrix of the top vendors in the WEM space, based on technology excellence and customer impact. The report offers strategic insights to help organizations evaluate and compare vendors, identify differentiators, and make informed technology investments.

“Centrical is advancing in Workforce Engagement Management by integrating performance, learning, and quality management into a single, adaptive system,” said Amandeep Singh, Practice Director & Principal Analyst at QKS Group .“What stands out is its ability to operationalize engagement, using real-time data to drive timely interventions, behavioral reinforcement, and continuous improvement. In a space crowded with siloed tools, Centrical brings measurable cohesion to frontline workforce strategy.”

With the growing need for agile, employee-centric tools to improve performance and engagement on the front lines of customer support, retail, and other service-driven industries, Centrical's platform delivers performance intelligence, AI coaching, and personalized microlearning tailored to individual employee journeys. These capabilities enable frontline teams to continuously develop, close skills gaps, and stay aligned with fast-changing business goals.

“Over the past decade, Centrical has supported the workforce during some of its most pivotal business transformations from digital acceleration and the shift to remote work, to today's AI revolution. In every period of change, we enable organizations to transform from within, starting with their most valuable asset: their people. It's an honor to be recognized by QKS Group for our role in leading the way in workforce engagement,” said Gal Rimon, Founder and CEO of Centrical .

Earlier this year, Centrical announced several new product capabilities featuring Agentic AI, including an intelligent assistant for managers and personalized success plans for employees.

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm helping clients achieve business transformation through strategic business and growth advisory services. QKS provides comprehensive market research and strategic insights to support clients in navigating complex, dynamic business environments.

Centrical, the AI Performance Experience Platform, empowers best-in-class customer experiences for the world's leading brands by building highly engaged and productive frontline teams. The platform personalizes the employee experience, guiding individual success and growth through AI-driven performance, coaching and quality management, personalized microlearning, and voice of the employee-all wrapped in industry-leading gamification to make the experience both fun and rewarding. In addition, Centrical's conversational AI Assistant empowers frontline managers to develop their teams through more effective and efficient coaching.

Recently, Centrical has been recognized as a leader in Workforce Engagement Management by Frost & Sullivan and QKS Group, validating its innovative approach to employee performance and engagement.

Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London, and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Teleperformance, DHL, Synchrony Financial, and more.

